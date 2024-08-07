18.5 C
Turkish vlogger rates Indian dishes, calls Gulab Jamun ‘genius’ | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Turkish vlogger Hasan sampled Mangalorean Fish Meal, Medu Vada, Seekh Kebab, Aloo Parathe, and Paan. (Photo credit: @hasanshome)

A Turkish vlogger known the “Gourmet Kid of Turkey,” has gone viral on Instagram with videos rating Indian dishes. Hasan Kinay’s recent reels show him tasting and evaluating a variety of Indian foods, and they have captured the attention of many Indian food enthusiasts.

In one video, Hasan tried an Andhra meal, Neer Dose, Coconut Pudding, Gulab Jamun, and Chole Bhature. He rated the Andhra meal 9.5/10, Neer Dose 10/10, Coconut Pudding 7/10, Gulab Jamun 8.2/10, and Chole Bhature 8.5/10. He described the Andhra Meal as “a traditional South Indian meal that includes all the goodness you can ask for from a cuisine.” He praised Gulab Jamun as “genius” and Neer Dose as “heavenly.”

 

He also said the pudding made him feel like a kid again. Hasan noted that while the ratings are based on taste and preparation techniques, “all the food was 100/10” because “food is always about the people and the hospitality of those who serve it.”

In another video, Hasan sampled Mangalorean Fish Meal, Medu Vada, Seekh Kebab, Aloo Parathe, and Paan. He rated Mangalorean Fish Meal 10/10, Medu Vada 7.5/10, Seekh Kebab 9/10, Aloo Parathe 8.5/10, and Paan 5/10. He admired the “almost unlimited” diversity of Indian food and expressed his love for the cuisine’s passionate presentation. Regarding Paan, he said it was “one of the most unexpected tastes I had in India.”

 

Both videos have garnered millions of views. In the comments, many users appreciated the representation of regional cuisines and offered additional insights about the dishes.

