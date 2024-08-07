Woman heroically stops moving truck, wins widespread praise | Watch video

A viral video shows a woman heroically stopping a moving truck. The footage, shared on X, captures her brave action and has impressed many viewers. The incident took place when a truck, which was left in parking, began rolling away due to the hand brake being undone.

In the video, the woman notices the truck starting to move. Without hesitation, she runs to the truck, climbs inside, and pulls the hand brake to stop it. She then exits the truck safely. The video, which appears to be CCTV footage, has garnered significant attention since its release.

Shared on Monday (5), the video has received over nine lakh views and nearly 8,000 likes. Reactions in the comments section highlight the admiration for her quick thinking and bravery. One user wrote, “All credit goes to only that brave girl… she used her sense at the right time, no credit for those two machos trying to stop the truck by pulling it backwards.”

Brave Girl Jumps onto Moving Truck to Pull Handbrake🫡 pic.twitter.com/c40pbZTorT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 5, 2024

Another user, Suman Kumari, commented, “This is the identity of brave people; they are prepared for every situation.” A third user praised her by saying, “Admire her braveness. The lesson is to reach the handbrake than the leg break.” Rakshit Khosla humorously asked, “What did the two guys think, that they could stop the truck by pulling?”

Overall, the video showcases the woman’s impressive courage and has sparked widespread appreciation for her decisive action.