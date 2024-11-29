Bryan Adams gears up for India tour, recalls cherished moments with Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoors

Bryan Adams, the iconic Canadian rockstar, is all set to bring his So Happy It Hurts world tour to India this December, marking his sixth visit to the country. The tour kicks off in Shillong on December 10 and will conclude in Hyderabad on December 16, covering five major cities.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Adams fondly remembered meeting Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family backstage, a memory that continues to hold a special place in his heart.

In an interview with India Today, Adams shared his admiration for Indian culture and the warm hospitality he has encountered over the years. “Meeting Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family backstage is a standout memory. We had a wonderful conversation about music and life. And yes, I did indulge in Indian food – I absolutely love daal,” he said.

This upcoming tour is his sixth in India, following his debut performances in 1993-1994 and subsequent visits in 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018. Known for iconic hits like Summer of ’69, Everything I Do I Do It for You, Run to You, and 18 Till I Die, Adams has consistently drawn massive crowds in India, cementing his status as one of the country’s favorite international artists.

Adams is tailoring his So Happy It Hurts setlist to resonate with the unique energy of each city, ensuring a dynamic and memorable experience for fans. “I’ve had fascinating conversations with Punjabi rappers and admire Pritam’s work. The idea of blending rock with Indian music excites me – it’s a fusion that has immense potential,” he shared.

The singer also expressed delight in seeing the evolution of concert culture in India, noting the diversity and enthusiasm of the audience. “It’s incredible to see concert culture grow with more diverse and enthusiastic crowds coming together for music,” he added.

Bryan’s Indian tour will begin in Shillong, followed by performances in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13), Bengaluru (December 14), and Hyderabad (December 16). He plans to arrive in India a few days ahead of the first show for an intensive technical rehearsal.

A dedicated team of 50 crew members will accompany him, along with a charter plane carrying over 10,000 kilograms of equipment to ensure the smooth execution of his performances.

Beyond the music, Bryan is eager to immerse himself in Indian culture and heritage during his stay. A vegetarian, Adams will maintain a green tour with a personal chef preparing plant-based meals. His commitment to environmental consciousness aligns with his deep appreciation for Indian traditions and sustainability.

Fans across India eagerly await the legendary artist’s arrival, ready to sing along to his timeless anthems. Bryan Adams’ tour promises not only exceptional performances but also a celebration of cultural connection and mutual admiration between the rockstar and his Indian audience.