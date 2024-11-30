‘One day, you too will play my mother!’ Dia Mirza recalls Salman Khan mentioning to her

In a candid interview with Connect Cine, Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane to recall her experience working with Salman Khan in the 2002 romantic drama Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. This film marked the first on-screen pairing of Dia and Salman, making it a special project for the actress. Among her many memories from the set, one hilarious and baffling interaction with Salman stands out vividly in her mind.

Dia revealed that during a shoot with actor Rajpal Yadav and a senior female actor playing Salman’s on-screen mother, Salman made a comment that left her in shock. “We were shooting a funny scene with Rajpal Yadav, and the actress playing Salman’s mother was waiting for her shot. Out of nowhere, Salman turned to me and said, ‘Do you know, this lady who is playing my mother was once my heroine in a film!’ I was stunned. I said, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it,” Dia shared, laughing.

She continued, “I asked him how that could be possible. He casually explained, ‘Yes, she was my leading lady in an earlier film.’ I was still trying to process that when he added, ‘One day, you too will play my mother!’” The unexpected remark left Dia completely baffled, yet amused. “I remember saying, ‘I hope that day never comes!’” she added, laughing.

Dia also spoke about Salman’s protective and caring demeanor on set. “Of all my memories working with him, this one stands out for its sheer hilarity. But beyond that, I remember him being extremely protective. At that time, there was a clear gender imbalance on film sets, with very few women around. He always ensured everyone felt comfortable and taken care of,” Dia said.

- Advertisement -

Dia Mirza, who made her acting debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, has since carved a niche for herself in the industry. Known for her roles in movies like Dum, Tehzeeb, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Thappad, Dia has showcased her versatility across genres.

Her recent performances in Sanju, Bheed, and the Netflix India series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack have further cemented her reputation as a talented and impactful actor. Despite her focus on acting, Dia is also a committed environmental activist and United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador, frequently using her platform to advocate for sustainability and social causes.

Tumko Na Bhool Payenge holds a special place in the hearts of fans who appreciated Salman and Dia’s chemistry. The film, a blend of romance, drama, and action, showcased Salman in a complex role while Dia brought grace and charm to her part. Their camaraderie off-screen added an extra layer of authenticity to their on-screen dynamic, making the movie memorable.

As Dia continues to balance her personal life, acting career, and activism, memories like these serve as a reminder of the fun and unpredictability that come with working in Bollywood.