Vicky Kaushal appreciates wife Katrina Kaif for his fashion sense, calls them “prefect” and “subedar” of the team

Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatile acting skills, recently shared insights into his fashion journey and how his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, has played a pivotal role in shaping his style. Speaking at a fashion event in Mumbai on Friday, Vicky candidly admitted his lack of fashion sense and revealed how he relies on Katrina for guidance in this arena.

At the event, Vicky looked dashing in an all-black suit paired with matching sunglasses. Sporting a moustache and short hair—his look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War—Vicky turned heads on the red carpet. The actor, who is portraying an Indian Air Force officer in the film alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, displayed a perfect blend of elegance and charm.

When asked about his understanding of fashion, Vicky laughed and called himself “fashion-handicapped.” He explained, “I rely on an army to make me a little presentable.” However, the ultimate commander of this fashion army is none other than Katrina Kaif, whom he affectionately referred to as the “prefect” and “subedar” of the team. Vicky revealed that Katrina often steps in when she doesn’t approve of his outfit, ensuring that he always looks impeccable.

This is not the first time Vicky has acknowledged Katrina’s influence on his lifestyle. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, often share glimpses of their cultural crossover. While Vicky has embraced pancakes, Katrina has grown fond of home-cooked aaloo ka paranthas. Their partnership is a testament to their ability to bring the best out of each other, both personally and professionally.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of Chhaava, a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie’s teaser has already impressed audiences with Vicky’s intense portrayal. Initially set to release on December 6, the film has been postponed to February 14, 2025, to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule.

Vicky is also busy shooting for Love & War, where he shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is expected to be a visual and narrative masterpiece.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s crime comedy Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor. She is now preparing for her role in Jee Le Zaraa, a much-anticipated film that also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky and Katrina’s relationship, which blossomed during the pandemic, continues to captivate their fans. The couple keeps redefining modern-day romance with their love story, mutual admiration, and collaborative growth. From Vicky’s heartfelt confession on Koffee with Karan to their intimate wedding in 2021, their journey has been a beautiful narrative of love and partnership.