Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37, says needs to give time to family

In a shocking revelation, Bollywood star Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting at the age of 37. Known for delivering back-to-back hits like 12th Fail, Sector 36, and Sabarmati Express, the actor stunned fans with an Instagram post where he revealed his decision to step away from the limelight.

In his heartfelt note, Vikrant shared his gratitude for the journey so far, saying, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

He went on to announce that his final movies, Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, would mark his farewell in 2025. “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between,” he wrote, ending his note with “forever indebted.”

Fans expressed disbelief and sadness in the comments section. A user lamented, “I hope it’s not true.” Another wrote, “Fill your cup, then be back.” Some drew parallels to former Bollywood star Imran Khan, who also left acting to focus on personal life, with one remarking, “Why do you want to become the next Imran Khan of Bollywood?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

- Advertisement -

While Vikrant Massey has been widely celebrated for his versatility and impactful performances, his career hasn’t been without controversy. In 2021, Vikrant faced backlash over a comment made during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Referring to a picture of Yami Gautam’s wedding, he jokingly compared her look to a “radhe maa,” sparking outrage among fans of the actress. Many criticized the remark as insensitive and disrespectful to cultural traditions.

Though Vikrant later apologized for the comment, the incident created a temporary rift with his audience. The controversy resurfaced following his retirement announcement, with some users recalling the incident in light of his decision to step away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Vikrant’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. He began as a TV actor in Dhoom Machao Dhoom and gained fame through the acclaimed series Balika Vadhu. His transition to films saw him shine in diverse roles, notably in Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj, which earned him critical acclaim.

In recent years, Vikrant became a bankable star, delivering hits like Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. He also won accolades for his performances in web series such as Broken But Beautiful and Criminal Justice. His portrayal in 12th Fail earned him the “Actor of the Year” trophy at NDTV’s Indian of the Year Awards.

As fans come to terms with Vikrant’s unexpected announcement, many are holding out hope for his eventual return to acting. For now, the actor seems resolute in prioritizing family and personal growth.