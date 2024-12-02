Elton John reveals vision loss amid Gala Premiere of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical

Music legend Elton John has revealed ongoing struggles with his eyesight, confirming he is unable to see his latest musical, The Devil Wears Prada, which premiered at London’s Dominion Theatre. Speaking at the event on December 1, the 77-year-old expressed his gratitude to his husband, David Furnish, and reflected on the challenges he’s facing due to his condition.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it,” Elton shared with the audience. “But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight.”

Elton first disclosed his health issue in September, revealing that a severe eye infection he contracted in France left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other. He described the healing process as “extremely slow” but expressed gratitude for the medical professionals and family supporting him during this time.

Despite the setback, Elton continues to maintain a positive outlook. However, his vision challenges have delayed projects, including a new album with long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Elton explained, “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because of the infection, and my left eye is not the greatest. It’s been four months now, and I can’t see a lyric, which makes recording difficult.”

The premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical was a glamorous affair, attended by luminaries such as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, rumored to be the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, the formidable character in both the original novel and film. Vanessa Williams stars as Priestly in the musical adaptation, which has garnered significant buzz.

The evening also served as a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, underscoring Elton’s enduring commitment to philanthropy despite personal challenges.

As fans and industry peers rally around him, Elton’s resilience remains a testament to his enduring legacy in both music and advocacy.