Kareena Kapoor celebrates her Filmfare streaming platform win with an adorable post of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her win at the 5th Filmfare OTT Awards, where she bagged the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Jaane Jaan. Sharing the joy with her family, Kareena posted an adorable moment featuring her youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan, playing with her trophy.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a series of pictures of Jeh dressed in a cozy bathrobe, holding the iconic black lady trophy. Captioning the post, she wrote, “He thinks it’s his 🖤 but of course it is…my Jaane Jaan.” The post garnered immense love, with Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropping sweet comments on Jeh’s photos. Fans were equally thrilled, with one user calling Jeh “a superstar in the making” and another commenting, “Your little jaan is thrilled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier, Kareena had shared her glamorous red carpet look from the award night. Draped in a shimmering silver saree, she exuded elegance as she posed with her trophy. In the caption, she revealed, “Babies will be sleeping 🩵 Will show them in the morning. Number-7 and counting ∞❤️.”

Kareena’s win comes amidst a successful streak in her career. She kicked off the year with Crew, a heist comedy alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, which garnered positive reviews and was a box-office success. This was followed by her gripping role as a cop in The Buckingham Murders. Most recently, she appeared in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed Singham Again, sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. Despite stiff competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film emerged as a massive success, earning ₹363 crore worldwide.

Kareena’s post-win celebrations extended to her family, reflecting her grounded and affectionate nature. Jeh Ali Khan’s playful interaction with the Filmfare trophy added a delightful personal touch to her milestone, reminding fans of the actor’s cherished balance between her professional and personal life.

- Advertisement -

As Kareena continues to charm audiences with her versatile performances, her heartfelt moments with Jeh have captured the love and admiration of her fans worldwide.