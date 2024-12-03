Rising K-Drama star Park Min Jae passes away at 32 during China trip

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for his roles in popular K-dramas like The Korea-Khitan War, Tomorrow, and Little Women, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. His sudden demise was announced on December 2, 2024, by his agency, Big Title. According to reports, the actor suffered cardiac arrest on November 29 while traveling in China.

Big Title shared the heartbreaking news on social media, stating, “Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown Park Min Jae. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.”

📰 • GND studio has announced the passing of one of their actors Park Min-Jae. Park Min-Jae recently appeared in the KBL drama ‘My Damn Business’. May he rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/pZGnVUof2N — BL (@BoysLoveBuzz) December 2, 2024

The late actor’s wake is being held at Room 9 of the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall, and his funeral is scheduled for December 4 at 9:30 am local time. While the burial site has not been confirmed, fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of the rising K-drama star.

Park’s younger brother expressed his grief on social media, writing, “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually.”

Hwang Ju Hye, CEO of Big Title, shared a deeply emotional tribute: “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking… The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow… Min Jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae.”

Park Min Jae was managed by Big Title, an entertainment company also representing other notable names, including Lovely Runner cast member Jeong Young Ju. Despite his relatively small following of 2,005 Instagram followers, Park made a significant impact through his work in notable K-dramas like Call It Love, Mr. Lee, Bo-ra! Deborah, and Tomorrow.

As fans remember the young actor, tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms. Many recall his versatile performances and his passion for acting, which shone through in every role he took on.