0.6 C
New York
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessXRP becomes fourth-largest cryptocurrency post-election surge
BusinessTrending

XRP becomes fourth-largest cryptocurrency post-election surge

By: vibhuti

Date:

XRP’s rise coincides with a broader cryptocurrency surge. Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.89 trillion, followed by Ethereum at $436 billion. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

Entertainment

Rising K-Drama star Park Min Jae passes away at 32 during China trip

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for his...
Business

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger resigns amid struggles to reclaim market leadership

Intel Corporation announced Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger has...
Entertainment

Elton John reveals vision loss amid Gala Premiere of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical

Music legend Elton John has revealed ongoing struggles with...
Entertainment

Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37, says needs to give time to family

In a shocking revelation, Bollywood star Vikrant Massey announced...
Trending

Joe Biden pardons son Hunter Biden amid controversy citing unfair prosecution

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (1) issued an...

XRP, the token associated with Ripple Labs, has surged to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, following a dramatic rally triggered by Donald Trump’s presidential election victory and speculation about favorable developments in Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC.

The price of XRP reached a high of $2.50 early Monday (2) before stabilizing at $2.30, reflecting a 21 per cent increase in 24 hours and a nearly 50 per cent jump compared to last week.

XRP’s market capitalization has risen from $30 billion to $131 billion since Trump’s election, surpassing $100 billion for the first time since 2018. The token briefly overtook Solana’s SOL and even Tether’s USDT stablecoin before settling as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency globally.

The surge comes amid speculation that the New York Department of Financial Services could soon greenlight Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Reports suggest Ripple may launch RLUSD as early as December 4, further boosting market confidence.

Ripple Labs has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC since 2020 over allegations of unregistered securities sales. However, the company scored a significant victory in July 2023 when a federal judge ruled that XRP sales on public exchanges did not violate securities law.

- Advertisement -

The SEC’s ongoing appeal of the ruling has fueled uncertainty, but Trump’s election and the impending resignation of SEC Chair Gary Gensler have spurred optimism. Former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo, a contender for a key role in the Trump administration, has advocated dropping the Ripple case.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently highlighted the growing momentum for regulatory clarity in an interview with 60 Minutes. He emphasized the industry’s efforts to support pro-innovation candidates through initiatives like the Fairshake PAC, reflecting broader anticipation of a crypto-friendly environment under the GOP-controlled Congress.

XRP’s rise coincides with a broader cryptocurrency surge. Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.89 trillion, followed by Ethereum at $436 billion. The new administration’s pro-crypto stance, including Trump’s campaign pledge to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet,” has set the stage for a transformative period in the digital asset industry.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Elton John reveals vision loss amid Gala Premiere of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical
Next article
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger resigns amid struggles to reclaim market leadership

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rising K-Drama star Park Min Jae passes away at 32 during China trip

Entertainment 0
South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for his...

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger resigns amid struggles to reclaim market leadership

Business 0
Intel Corporation announced Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger has...

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her Filmfare streaming platform win with an adorable post of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan

Entertainment 0
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her win...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc