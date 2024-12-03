-0.2 C
Aliya Fakhri, sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri arrested for double murder in New York

By: vibhuti

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Actress Nargis Fakhri attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, known for her role in Rockstar, has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire that claimed the lives of her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York.

The tragic incident occurred on November 2, when Fakhri, 43, allegedly set a two-story garage ablaze, resulting in the deaths of Edward Jacobs, 35, and Anastasia Ettienne, 33.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Aliya arrived at the garage early in the morning and reportedly shouted, “You’re all going to die today,” before setting the fire. Witnesses recalled seeing a couch on the stairs engulfed in flames, creating an inferno that trapped Jacobs and Ettienne inside.

Jacobs, who was asleep at the time, was alerted by Ettienne. Although she managed to escape initially, Ettienne returned to save Jacobs but tragically, neither survived. The medical examiner confirmed that both victims died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Aliya Fakhri faces severe charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and arson. If convicted of the top charge, she could face a life sentence. She has been remanded in custody, with her next court appearance scheduled for December 9.

District Attorney Katz described the incident as a malicious act that led to a devastating loss of life. Witness testimonies revealed that Fakhri had a history of threatening Jacobs, including remarks about burning his house down after their breakup a year ago.

Jacobs’ mother, Janet, described the relationship between her son and Fakhri as abusive. She revealed that her son, a plumber, was working on converting the garage into an apartment when the tragedy occurred. Janet also shared that Aliya struggled with opioid addiction following a dental mishap, a factor that may have influenced her behavior.

Witnesses corroborated Janet’s claims, indicating that Fakhri had been unable to cope with Jacobs’ rejection and had made previous threats.

Nargis Fakhri has not yet commented on the incident. However, their mother expressed disbelief, stating that Aliya was known for her caring nature and willingness to help others. She attributed her daughter’s alleged actions to struggles with substance abuse.

