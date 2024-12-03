Bill Gates faces backlash after he mentions ‘India as a kind of laboratory to try things’ in a recent podcast | Watch video

Bill Gates’ recent appearance on a podcast with Reid Hoffman sparked a viral reaction after the tech mogul referred to India as a “kind of laboratory to try things.” His comments, which were intended to highlight the country’s progress in health, nutrition, and education, were met with backlash, especially on social media.

In the podcast, Gates explained that India’s large-scale efforts to improve these sectors make it an ideal place to test new solutions. “India is an example of a country where there’s plenty of things that are difficult there—the health, nutrition, and education is improving… it’s very likely that 20 years from now people will be dramatically better off and it’s kind of a laboratory to try things that then when you prove them out in India, you can take to other places,” Gates said. He also mentioned that India was home to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s largest non-US office, with numerous pilot projects rolling out in collaboration with local partners.

While Gates intended to praise India’s potential and its impact on global solutions, the choice of words didn’t sit well with many desi commentators. Social media reactions were swift, with some accusing Gates of seeing Indians as “guinea pigs” for experimentation. One user posted an excerpt from the podcast, expressing disbelief at Gates’ comments and criticizing the Indian government’s association with the foundation. The post also questioned the lack of oversight on the foundation’s operations in India, especially regarding foreign funding regulations.

Despite the criticism, some defended Gates’ remarks. They argued that the comment was taken out of context and that the foundation’s work in India had been beneficial, particularly in health and nutrition initiatives. One individual on social media countered that there were no “guinea pig-style experiments” occurring in India and emphasized that the country’s strides in malnutrition were commendable.

Bill Gates had earlier praised India for its efforts in addressing malnutrition, calling the country’s frankness about the issue impressive. In a PTI interview, Gates stated, “India, for its income level, acknowledges that some of these nutritional indicators are weaker than it would like. That kind of frankness and focus on it, I think, is very impressive.”

However, despite the clarification, the comment about India being a “laboratory” for experimentation continues to fuel debates online. Critics argue that such language oversimplifies the complexity of India’s social and economic challenges and could inadvertently undermine the country’s sovereignty and dignity.

Gates’ philanthropic endeavors in India, especially in the areas of health and education, remain significant, but his recent comments remind us of the delicate balance between offering help and respecting the agency of the countries and communities being supported.