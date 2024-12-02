0.6 C
New York
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingJoe Biden pardons son Hunter Biden amid controversy citing unfair prosecution
Trending

Joe Biden pardons son Hunter Biden amid controversy citing unfair prosecution

By: vibhuti

Date:

US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden hug on stage at the conclusion of the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Business

XRP becomes fourth-largest cryptocurrency post-election surge

XRP, the token associated with Ripple Labs, has surged...
Entertainment

Elton John reveals vision loss amid Gala Premiere of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical

Music legend Elton John has revealed ongoing struggles with...
Entertainment

Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37, says needs to give time to family

In a shocking revelation, Bollywood star Vikrant Massey announced...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s book ‘The Eras Tour’ debuts on Black Friday at Target

Taylor Swift fans have another reason to celebrate as...
Trending

Miracle behind bars: Miami jail inmates defy odds to conceive baby without meeting in person

A Florida woman, Daisy Link, accused of murder, has...
US President Joe Biden on Sunday (1) issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who was facing sentencing for two criminal cases, despite assurances that he would not intervene in his legal troubles.
“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong,” the president said in a statement.
The move is sure to bring about fresh scrutiny over the independence of the US judicial system—especially at a time when incoming president Donald Trump has moved to appoint loyalists to the FBI and Justice Department himself.
The younger Biden was convicted earlier this year of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun — a felony—and has also pleaded guilty in a separate tax evasion trial, but had not faced sentencing.
Joe Biden, who is in the final weeks of his presidency before Trump takes office on January 20, had repeatedly said he wouldn’t pardon his son.
“I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly, prosecuted,” President Biden said in Sunday’s statement.
“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” he added.
“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice.”
The pardon comes as criminal cases against President-elect Trump have stalled after a sweeping ruling on presidential immunity by the Supreme Court—all but ensuring Biden’s Republican rival will likely never see a jail cell, even after his landmark conviction for falsifying business records in May.
US presidents have previously used pardons to help family members and other political allies.
Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother for old cocaine charges and Trump pardoned the father of his son-in-law for tax evasion, though in both cases those men had already served their prison terms.
Trump has vowed to pardon supporters who stormed the US Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6, 2021, in a bid to reverse his 2020 election loss.
He referenced them in a social media post late Sunday, writing, “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in a tax evasion trial in September, facing up to 17 years in prison. For the separate gun charge, he was facing 25 years in prison.
His lawyers have said he was only being brought before the court because he is the son of the president.
Hunter has paid the back taxes, as well as penalties levied by authorities, and previously reached a plea deal that would have kept him out of jail — but that agreement fell apart at the last minute.
His case has long been a thorn in the Biden family’s side, particularly during this election year when Republicans have charged that Hunter was being treated too leniently.
President Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris took much of the zeal out of the Republican drive to make an example out of his son.
Still, prosecutors appeared unwilling to cut him any slack, rejecting a so-called “Alford plea,” whereby Hunter Biden would admit guilt because of the high probability of conviction, but would maintain his innocence.
In a statement to US media, Hunter Biden, who has grappled with drug addiction, said he would “devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Taylor Swift’s book ‘The Eras Tour’ debuts on Black Friday at Target
Next article
Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37, says needs to give time to family

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger resigns amid struggles to reclaim market leadership

Business 0
Intel Corporation announced Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger has...

XRP becomes fourth-largest cryptocurrency post-election surge

Business 0
XRP, the token associated with Ripple Labs, has surged...

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her Filmfare streaming platform win with an adorable post of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan

Entertainment 0
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her win...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc