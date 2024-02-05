11 C
Entertainment

Marshmello to perform in India in March 2024

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello is set to enthrall Indian fans at the Sunburn Holi Tour.

As per a statement, Marshmello will begin his India Tour with his first stop in Bengaluru on March 22, followed by his acts in New Delhi on March 23, Mumbai on March 24, and finally Pune on March 25.

Excited about his upcoming gigs in India, Marshmello in a statement said, “I’m excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special place and I can’t wait to be back.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, also opened up about what the audience can expect from the musical gala.

“Sunburn is excited to bring Marshmello back to India for yet another amazing tour and his first-ever Holi tour. Marshmello’s music transcends boundaries, and we are proud to present an experience that merges his global appeal with the vibrant spirit of Holi. As we continue to push the boundaries of live entertainment, this tour promises to be a celebration of music, unity, and the rich cultural tapestry of India. We invite fans to join us for an incredible journey of colors and beats,” he shared.

Marshmello gained huge popularity in India, especially with his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Pritam Chakraborty on ‘BIBA’.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

