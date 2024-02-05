11 C
London
Monday, February 5, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAamir says he is ‘ready to work again’ after a break from...
Entertainment

Aamir says he is ‘ready to work again’ after a break from movies

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ambika Mod: Securing lead role in ‘One Day’ involved ‘rigorous audition process’

Ambika Mod will shortly be seen in the lead...
Entertainment

Marshmello to perform in India in March 2024

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello is set to enthrall...
Entertainment

Grammys 2024 Winners list: Women dominate award night

From Singer Taylor Swift creating history at the Grammys...
Entertainment

Grammys 2024: Five Indians bag awards, Zakir Hussain gets three

India shone at the 2024 Grammy Awards with five...
Entertainment

Fusion band Shakti wins best global music album at Grammy

Shakti, a fusion music group comprising tabla maestro Zakir...

Aamir Khan says he is back to movies after a short break that helped him reconnect with his family.

The actor-filmmaker, who has produced former wife Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, said the time away from movies helped him bond with his family. He revealed that he also started learning Hindustani classical music during this period.

“I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I was busy with my work for so many years… I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong bond with them,” Aamir said during his appearance on News18 India Chaupal.

“I am ready to work again now. I began shooting for my next film from February 1,” said Aamir, who took a break from movies after the failure of Laal Singh Chadha in 2022.

Asked whether he was open to doing romantic movies, Aamir said he would feature in one if it had an age-appropriate romance.

“Romance is a little uncommon in this age but if they are age-appropriate, why not? I would like to do all kinds of genres. But I can’t become an 18-year-old, I will not do that,” he said.

The actor, 58, praised Rao’s second directorial project, which is set to release on March 1. Rao made her debut as a filmmaker with Dhobhi Ghat in 2010.

Rao said Aamir had given a screen test for Laapataa Ladies but they mutually decided to cast Ravi Kishan in the role of a cop as the movie has a rural backdrop.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Marshmello to perform in India in March 2024
Next article
Ambika Mod: Securing lead role in ‘One Day’ involved ‘rigorous audition process’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ambika Mod: Securing lead role in ‘One Day’ involved ‘rigorous audition process’

Entertainment 0
Ambika Mod will shortly be seen in the lead...

Marshmello to perform in India in March 2024

Entertainment 0
Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello is set to enthrall...

Grammys 2024 Winners list: Women dominate award night

Entertainment 0
From Singer Taylor Swift creating history at the Grammys...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

British Asian Trust initiative to focus on education for 4 million kids in India

UK News 0
The British Asian Trust is spearheading a major educational...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc