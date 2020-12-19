On 9th December 2020, actress Kriti Sanon had revealed on social media that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress had shared a note on Instagram to inform her fans about it.

The note read, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and the doctor’s advice. So, I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet.”

Now, after 10 days the actress has been tested negative for Covid-19. Kriti took to Twitter to inform everyone about it and also thanked BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and her doctor.

She tweeted, “Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.Folded hands And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love.”

Kriti was shooting for her next movie in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao. When she returned to Mumbai, she was tested positive for Covid-19.