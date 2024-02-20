12 C
London
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’
Entertainment

Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Asif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video

Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia is directing a Prime Video documentary...
Entertainment

Actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

Noted actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on Hindi television...
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell and Umar Kamani to launch talent management firm

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and the former CEO of...
Entertainment

BAFTA 2024: Prince William calls himself ‘big fan’ of Christopher Nolan

Prince William, who attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards...
Entertainment

Episode 6 of Karan Johar’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ banned in six countries

The sixth episode of Karan Johar’s streaming show Love Storiyaan, titled Love...

Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Kiara Advani is joining the cast of Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

The director of the film took to Instagram to make the announcement. He captioned it, “Welcome to the Don universe, Kiara Advani.”

Soon after Farhan shared the post, industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Earlier in August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video.

In the teaser, Ranveer is seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera.

He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited.

The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Farhan’s directorial was a remake of 1978’s Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Don 3 will release in 2025.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59
Next article
Asif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Asif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video

Entertainment 0
Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia is directing a Prime Video documentary...

Haley says she will strengthen alliance with India if voted to power

USA News 0
INDIAN AMERICAN Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has said...

Gen Z Indian American runs for Georgia senate

USA News 0
ASHWIN RAMASWAMI has become the first Indian American from...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc