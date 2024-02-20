Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Kiara Advani is joining the cast of Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

The director of the film took to Instagram to make the announcement. He captioned it, “Welcome to the Don universe, Kiara Advani.”

Soon after Farhan shared the post, industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Earlier in August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video.

In the teaser, Ranveer is seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera.

He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited.

The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Farhan’s directorial was a remake of 1978’s Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Don 3 will release in 2025.