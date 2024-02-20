12 C
London
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAsif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video
Entertainment

Asif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

BAFTA issues statement after prankster crashes ‘Oppenheimer’ team’s speech

A BAFTA official said they are taking the security...
Entertainment

Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Kiara Advani is joining...
Entertainment

Actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

Noted actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on Hindi television...
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell and Umar Kamani to launch talent management firm

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and the former CEO of...
Entertainment

BAFTA 2024: Prince William calls himself ‘big fan’ of Christopher Nolan

Prince William, who attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards...

Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia is directing a Prime Video documentary about the last days of tennis legend Roger Federer’s career, reported Deadline.

The feature-length documentary will follow the final 12 days of the career of the man considered by many to be the greatest tennis player of all time.

Federer talked about it and said, “Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends”.

He added, “During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide.”

Amazon said the untitled doc was “originally a home video never intended for public viewing,” which “captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”

The Swiss tennis player won 20 grand slams including eight Wimbledons and is third on the all-time list behind Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal.

He was beloved as a player for his silky style and ‘gentlemanly’ manner.

Kapadia won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2016 for his film Amy on singer Amy Winehouse, and he has also directed films about sports luminaries such as Diego Maradona, Ayrton Senna, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Joe Sabia will co-direct the untitled Federer documentary, which is produced by Kapadia’s Lafcadia Productions. The film is produced by Kapadia and George Chignel.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’
Next article
BAFTA issues statement after prankster crashes ‘Oppenheimer’ team’s speech

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

BAFTA issues statement after prankster crashes ‘Oppenheimer’ team’s speech

Entertainment 0
A BAFTA official said they are taking the security...

Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Entertainment 0
Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Kiara Advani is joining...

Haley says she will strengthen alliance with India if voted to power

USA News 0
INDIAN AMERICAN Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has said...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc