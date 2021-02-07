Kartik Aaryan, who recently completed the shoot of his next Dhamaka, seems to be there on the wish list of every filmmaker. The rising star already boasts of close to half a dozen projects on his platter, but nothing is stopping him from reading new scripts and giving nod to exciting projects.

From what we hear, Aaryan is now in talks with award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta for a new film. Though not much else is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, reports indicate that it will be based on a true story, just like Mehta’s recent web-show Scam 1992: The Hansal Mehta Story (2020) which turned out to be a runway success in the digital world.

According to reports, the filmmaker has already met the actor a couple of times with respect to the film. Aaryan is said to have loved the script but is yet to sign on the dotted line. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his production house RSVP Movies and should begin production in the first quarter of 2022. If all goes well, the makers will make an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is looking at wrapping up his pending projects Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which have yet not resumed production even after the entire film industry returning to normalcy after the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Reports suggest that the actor will join the sets of Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 in April, while T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been postponed till November.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Aaryan is also rumoured to be headlining Red Chillies Entertainment and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pictures’ next projects. He will also start working on the remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) in a couple of months, as per reports.

Tags: Kartik Aaryan, Hansal Mehta, Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP Movies