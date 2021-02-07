After the rousing success of his multi-starrer comic-caper Total Dhamaal (2019), filmmaker Indra Kumar recently started shooting for his next directorial offering Thank God. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films in association with Maruti International, the forthcoming film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in principal roles.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Thank God is part of a three-film deal which Bhushan Kumar has signed with Indra Kumar. All the three films will hit the marquee in quick succession over the period of next three years.

Talking about the same, a source in the know informs a leading publication, “Indra Kumar will be making two more films for Bhushan Kumar after Thank God. If everything goes as planned, Indra Kumar’s next will be the remake of his directorial debut Dil (1990) that featured Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead. The screenplay of Dil is being reworked on, keeping the modern sensibilities in mind and the makers are still figuring if it is to be called a Dil remake of a Dil sequel.”

The source goes on to add, “It is a long journey ahead, and all the energies right now are on making Thank God. On calling it a wrap by summer 2021, they will start exploring their next two collaborations and take them on floors.”

Talking of Thank God, the team recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the slice-of-life comedy at a studio in Filmcity, Mumbai. While the first shooting schedule mostly included scenes with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh who have collaborated with Indra Kumar for the first time, the second schedule will have Ajay Devgn joining the sets to shoot his portions.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Tags: Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Thank God, T-Series Films, Dil