Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan insists that she does not regret walking out of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For the uninitiated, the actress was set to play the female lead in the big-ticket tragic romance film. However, she surprised everyone by exiting the project just a few days before she was due to begin filming for it.

“I confess that I am mad. There have been times when I have signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori (Tere Pyaar Mein) instead,” Kapoor Khan told an Indian daily.

She went on to add, “With me, it is all about the mood. There are no regrets, I have worked with some really good directors. I have missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there is always a next time. I am the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses.”

After Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the film went to Deepika Padukone. The actress received overwhelming response for her power-packed performance in the film. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela also starred Ranveer Singh as the lead role. It is believed that the duo fell in love with each other on the sets of the film. They married each other in 2018.

After the rousing success of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went on to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ successful film Forrest Gump (1994). It reunites her with 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) co-star Aamir Khan after a long gap.

