52nd International Emmy Awards: Global talent shines as Vir Das makes historic hosting debut

Indian comedian/actor Vir Das poses in the press room after hosting the the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on November 25, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The 52nd International Emmy Awards were held in New York, honoring exceptional television programs produced outside the United States in 2023. Hosted by Indian comedian-actor Vir Das, the event marked a historic moment as he became the first Indian to emcee this prestigious ceremony, which is organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS).

Spanning 14 diverse categories, the awards celebrated achievements in areas such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Drama Series, Comedy, Arts Programming, and Kids’ Programming.

India was represented by The Night Manager, featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, which was nominated in the Drama Series category. However, the award went to Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).

 

Other notable winners included Pianoforte for Arts Programming, Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger for Best Actress, and Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment for Best Actor. The Comedy category was won by División Palermo, while Liebes Kind (Dear Child) took home the award for TV Movie/Mini-Series.

In other categories, Otto Baxter: Not A F**ing Horror Story* won for Documentary, and La Promesa (The Vow) was recognized as the best Telenovela. The Short-Form Series award went to Punt de no retorn (Point of No Return), and Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story won in the Sports Documentary category.

The Non-Scripted Entertainment award was claimed by Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2, while Kids’ Programming was divided into Animation (Tabby McTat), Factual & Entertainment (La Vida Secreta de tu Mente), and Live-Action (En af Drengene).

Although The Night Manager did not win, the event highlighted the global talent and storytelling excellence across various genres. Vir Das’s hosting debut further underscored the growing prominence of Indian representation on the international stage.

