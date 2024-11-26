Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, has announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. The intimate ceremony was held at the Akkineni family home with close relatives in attendance. The couple met a few years ago and started dating, building a strong bond that has now blossomed into an engagement.

Zainab Ravdjee is a talented artist with a multicultural background, having lived in India, Dubai, and London. Her artistic sensibilities and cultural finesse have earned admiration, making her a cherished addition to the Akkineni family.

Nagarjuna expressed his heartfelt happiness, stating, “As a father, it brings me immense joy to see Akhil take this significant step with Zainab, who complements him beautifully. Zainab’s grace, warmth, and artistic spirit have truly made her a wonderful addition to our family. We are overjoyed and look forward to celebrating this new journey with both families.”

The wedding is planned for next year, with dates yet to be finalized. The engagement has already sparked excitement among fans, friends, and well-wishers, who have showered the couple with love and blessings.

The announcement comes shortly before Nagarjuna’s elder son, Naga Chaitanya, marries actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Chaitanya and Sobhita have been in a relationship for two years and got engaged in August this year.

The Akkineni family, one of South India’s most celebrated dynasties, is gearing up for double celebrations, marking new beginnings for both sons in their personal lives.