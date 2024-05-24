Imagine Dragons set to perform at IPL 2024 final

Dan Reynolds announced via a Twitter post by Star Sports that Imagine Dragons will perform at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final match. In his announcement, Reynolds confirmed his presence at the closing ceremony of IPL Season 17 and praised Virat Kohli.

The video clip accompanying the announcement showcases highlights from the IPL and features pictures of Virat Kohli during his victorious moments with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the promo, Reynolds can be heard saying, “This is the stage where we come together. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he’s the god of all fans.” He added, “Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career.”

Imagine Dragons previously performed at the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India in 2023. During their first performance in India in 2023, Reynolds greeted the audience with a Namaste and said, “This is the first of many shows.” He also remarked, “You people have been nice and kind. Your food is amazing. Thank you for receiving me with such kindness. What a pleasure it has been to be here today.”