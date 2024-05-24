Chris Hemsworth honored with star on Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’

The Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, popularly known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Entertainment movies received a star on the Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ in recognition of his contributions to cinema.

At the ceremony, Hemsworth was joined by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children—daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. His Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director George Miller also attended the event.

During the ceremony in Los Angeles, Robert Downey Jr hosted a light-hearted roast of Hemsworth. Surrounded by family and friends, Hemsworth listened as Robert shared that he had asked their fellow Avengers to describe Chris in just three words, resulting in some amusing responses.

Jeremy Renner described Chris as “absurdly, annoyingly amazing.” Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Incredible Hulk, humorously referred to Chris as a “friend from work.”

Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Black Widow, dubbed him a “sensitive leading lady.” Saving the best for last, Robert revealed that Chris Evans, aka Captain America, called Hemsworth the “second best Chris.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a famous sidewalk attraction in Los Angeles that honors notable figures in the entertainment industry with stars bearing their names.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce released a statement saying, “We are proud to honor Chris Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide. Along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame.”