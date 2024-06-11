21 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndian-American from Texas charged for hate crime
News

Indian-American from Texas charged for hate crime

By: vibhuti

Date:

Hate crime words on the dark surface.

Related stories

News

Baltimore’s key shipping lane fully reopens after bridge collapse

THE Baltimore shipping lane blocked for more than two...
News

Bangladesh has become a ‘one-party’ state, says Muhammad Yunus

Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus has openly criticised the...
Headline news

Indian-origin man kills brother, injures mother before killing himself in New York

A tragic event has unfolded in New York's Richmond...
News

Pakistani soldiers killed in attack; Sharif vows to fight terrorism

On Sunday, seven Pakistani soldiers, including a Captain, were...
News

Musk praises Indian-origin scientist for Tesla’s auto-pilot achievements

Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged the contributions of Ashok...

An Indian American named Bhushan Athale was charged with a hate crime for threatening employees of a Sikh body. Athale is a resident of Texas and had allegedly issued interstate threats against employees of a Sikh nonprofit organization.

Athale in his statement, has said that he has ‘extreme hatred’ for Sikh organization employees. In other voicemails, he had expressed hatred for Pakistan and Muslims as well.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) said that a 48-year-old Indian-American man has been charged with federal hate crimes after he allegedly threatened employees of a Sikh non-profit organization.

In an official statement, the Department said that Bhushan Athale might face a 10-year prison sentence for interfering with activities that are federally protected by allegedly threatening to use a dangerous weapon.

He has also been charged with another penalty of a maximum of five years for an interstate threat, and both of these charges have penalties of $2,50,000 each as a rider.

- Advertisement -

A complaint filed on September 17, 2022, alleged that Athale called the organisation working to safeguard the rights of Sikh people residing within the US.

The statement further claimed that Athale allegedly left seven voicemails expressing “extreme hatred” for Sikh individuals employed at the organisation and threatening to “injure or kill these individuals with a razor”.

“Violent imagery and obscenity, references to places, people and tenets that are particularly significant within the Sikh religion were what Athale’s voicemails contained”, the statement added.

In two other voicemails sent by Athale in March, he allegedly targeted both the Sikh and the Muslim community.

The investigation shows that Athale has a long history of making religious-based comments and threats, such as when he previously took to a professional networking site to express to one of his former colleagues that he “hate(d) Pakistan” and “hate(d) Muslims”, and he told the co-worker, “I hate you, I just don’t know how to kill your whole family, including you? Tell me??? I will figure it out. Probably I will hire a Jew, they will be most happy”.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-origin man kills brother, injures mother before killing himself in New York
Next article
Bangladesh has become a ‘one-party’ state, says Muhammad Yunus

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘One Piece’ Anime celebrates 25th anniversary with spectacular display at Las Vegas Sphere

Entertainment 0
The pirate flag of One Piece graced the Las...

Baltimore’s key shipping lane fully reopens after bridge collapse

News 0
THE Baltimore shipping lane blocked for more than two...

Bangladesh has become a ‘one-party’ state, says Muhammad Yunus

News 0
Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus has openly criticised the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc