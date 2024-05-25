17.9 C
New York
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAnasuya Sengupta makes history as first Indian to win top acting award...
Entertainment

Anasuya Sengupta makes history as first Indian to win top acting award in Cannes 2024

By: vibhuti

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth honored with star on Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’

The Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, popularly known for his...
Entertainment

Imagine Dragons set to perform at IPL 2024 final

Dan Reynolds announced via a Twitter post by Star...
Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Sean Baker aims to destigmatize sex work with ‘Anora’

Director Sean Baker premiered his new film Anora at...
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson criticizes OpenAI for using voice similar to hers in new chatbot

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson expressed shock and anger after...
Entertainment

Smita Patil starring classic ‘Manthan’ to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th edition of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival...

Anasuya Sengupta made history on Friday night by becoming the first Indian to win a top acting award at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who has primarily worked as a production designer in Mumbai and resides in Goa, received the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard segment of the festival.

Sengupta’s award-winning performance was in Bulgarian director Constantin Bojanov’s film, The Shameless, which also stars the renowned actress Mita Vashist. The film, which was shot over one and a half months in India and Nepal, features Sengupta in a gritty role.

Her voice shaking with emotion, and drawing repeated cheers and applause, she ended her short acceptance speech by saying, “We don’t need to be colonized to know how very, very pathetic colonizers are.”

Interestingly, Bojanov, an acclaimed director and a Facebook friend of Sengupta, unexpectedly asked her to send an audition tape, marking the beginning of her acting career.

Sengupta born in Kolkata, in West Bengal state of India had previously worked as the production designer for Srijit Mukherjee’s Forget Me Not in Netflix’s 2021 Satyajit Ray anthology and the series Masaba Masaba.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Homegrown (@homegrownin)

In The Shameless, Sengupta portrays Renuka, a vagabond who seeks refuge in a northern Indian community of sex workers after fleeing Delhi, where she is charged with murder. The film’s narrative centers on Renuka’s illicit love affair with a teenager named Devika, played by Omara Shetty. Devika is initially protected from entering sex work due to her physical ailments, but this protection does not last long.

Upon receiving the award, an emotional and visibly shaking Sengupta dedicated it to “the queer community and other marginalized communities for so bravely fighting a fight they really shouldn’t have to”. Her acceptance speech, filled with emotion, drew repeated cheers and applause from the audience.

This landmark achievement for Anasuya Sengupta not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also shines a spotlight on the diverse and compelling stories emerging from Indian cinema.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

[tds_leads input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" pp_checkbox="yes" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLXRvcCI6IjMwIiwibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMTUiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMjUiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMjAiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sImxhbmRzY2FwZV9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjExNDAsImxhbmRzY2FwZV9taW5fd2lkdGgiOjEwMTksInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi10b3AiOiIyMCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9" display="column" gap="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxNSJ9" f_msg_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_input_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_btn_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_family="downtown-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" btn_text="Unlock All" btn_bg="#000000" btn_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxOCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE0IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNCJ9" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMCJ9" pp_check_color_a="#000000" f_pp_font_weight="600" pp_check_square="#000000" msg_composer="" pp_check_color="rgba(0,0,0,0.56)" msg_succ_radius="0" msg_err_radius="0" input_border="1" f_unsub_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_weight="500" f_msg_font_weight="500" f_unsub_font_weight="500"]

Latest stories

Previous article
Chris Hemsworth honored with star on Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

BuzzFeed stock soars as Vivek Ramaswamy acquires stakes

News 0
BuzzFeed’s stock experienced a remarkable surge following the announcement...

NASA will train Indian astronauts for ISS mission, says ambassador

Headline news 0
NASA is set to provide advanced training to Indian...

Abortion clinics along the east coast experience longer wait times after Florida law

News 0
Clinics along the East Coast have seen a significant...

Popular

22-year-old Kashmiri man makes it to NASA’s ‘Hall of Fame’

Headline news 0
Muneeb Amin Bhat, a 22-year-old techie from the Kulgam...

Gopi Thotakura becomes first Indian space tourist in NS-25 mission

News 0
In a historic milestone for space tourism, Gopi Thotakura,...

India and Pakistan advise students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid violence

News 0
India and Pakistan have advised their students in Bishkek...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc