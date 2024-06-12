24.4 C
News

Hunter Biden convicted on Federal firearm charges in landmark case

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

First lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 11 (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was found guilty on Tuesday of federal firearm charges. The jury’s decision marks the first criminal conviction of a sitting president’s child.

The charges arose from Biden’s 2018 purchase of a handgun while he was addicted to crack cocaine. The 54-year-old was convicted on all three felony counts, highlighting the legal risks of making false statements during firearm purchases.

This conviction comes amid President Biden’s re-election campaign. Following the verdict, the President flew to Wilmington, Delaware, where Hunter Biden awaited him. They shared an embrace on the tarmac at Delaware Air National Guard Base, underscoring the personal impact of the case on the Biden family.

In a statement, President Biden expressed his unwavering support for his son. “I am the President, but I am also a father,” he stated. “Many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the pride in seeing someone you love emerge stronger and resilient in recovery. I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

The jury deliberated for three hours over two days before delivering their verdict. Hunter Biden did not testify during the one-week trial, though First Lady Jill Biden attended on several occasions. Despite facing up to 25 years in prison, it is unlikely he will serve significant jail time as a first-time offender. Sentencing is expected in the coming months.

Special Counsel David Weiss, who led the prosecution, emphasised that the case was about accountability. “No one in this country is above the law,” Weiss told reporters. “Everyone must be accountable for their actions, even this defendant.” Weiss added that the charges centred on illegal actions taken while Hunter Biden was battling addiction, specifically his false statement on a government form when purchasing the gun and subsequent possession of the firearm.

The trial’s conclusion comes shortly after former President Donald Trump’s conviction on business fraud charges, adding to the complex legal landscape as both President Biden and Trump prepare for the 2024 presidential election. Additionally, Hunter Biden is facing separate tax evasion charges in California.

Hunter Biden’s legal issues have reignited public scrutiny and criticism from Republican opponents, who have repeatedly alleged corruption in his business dealings, though no charges have resulted from these investigations.

The White House has confirmed that there will be no presidential pardon for Hunter Biden.

