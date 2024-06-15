T20 World Cup: Pakistan Cricket Board has issued NoCs after team’s bad performance

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to enforce its two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues strictly following the national team’s embarrassing performance and first-round exit in the T20 World Cup in the US.

Pakistan was eliminated from the league on Friday (14) when the US joined archrival India as the second team from Group A in the Super Eight round, following a washout at Lauderhill in Florida.

All players with central and domestic contracts in Pakistan cricket must follow a clause stating that they can receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a maximum of two overseas leagues per year, in addition to playing in the Pakistan Super League.

Currently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued NOCs to young players Azam Khan and Saim Ayub for participation in the Caribbean Premier League, despite both being retained by their respective teams for this season. Both Azam and Saim are part of Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

“The other players have also been given a clear message that the two NOC’s rule applies to both centrally and domestically contracted players, and the board also reserves the right to turn down any NOC request from any player,” an official source in the board stated.

The PCB also retains the right to refuse an NOC if they believe the player’s workload and fitness could be compromised or if the player is needed for domestic duties. Recently, Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who signed contracts for the Vitality Blast and The Hundred in England, was informed that he had already reached his quota of two leagues for the year.

“Mir argued that, since he was free of any international commitments and there were no domestic events, he should be allowed to play in England. However, he was told that this decision is not for him to make but for the board to decide,” the source added.

The PCB has also communicated to all other cricket boards and franchises organizing T20 leagues that until a player can produce a PCB-issued NOC, signing him would be at their own risk.