26.7 C
New York
Friday, June 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli's poor performance concerns India
Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s poor performance concerns India

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Virat Kohli of India looks on during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 12, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Related stories

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats USA, secures ‘Super 8’ spot

The Indian cricket team registered a seven-wicket victory against...
Sports

Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments against Sikhs

A day after facing backlash for making disrespectful comments...
Headline news

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs

The most teeth-biting match took place yesterday between India...
Sports

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan stun New Zealand

In a historic match at the T20 World Cup...
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: USA clinches shocking victory over Pakistan in super over

In a stunning turn of events, the United States...

Star batter Virat Kohli’s poor performance is a concern for India as they face Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. India hopes for clear skies in Florida, despite heavy rains in other parts of the state.

With three straight wins, India has already qualified for the Super Eight stage in the West Indies. Kohli, who was in great form during the IPL, scoring over 700 runs at a strike rate above 150, has struggled in the T20 World Cup. So far, he has only scored five runs in three matches, including a ‘Golden Duck’ against the USA.

Kohli’s form adds interest to the otherwise inconsequential match against Canada. An 1850-km trip from New York to Florida might change his luck. The pitch in Broward County might be better than the one in New York, where uneven bounce and a slow outfield were major issues.

Kohli’s poor form hasn’t hurt the team much, but it has put pressure on other batters like Rohit Sharma. Fortunately, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav have stepped up, with Pant scoring 36 and 42 against Ireland and Pakistan, and Yadav hitting a crucial fifty against the USA.

Shivam Dube, despite his struggles, might get another chance ahead of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. If Jaiswal is included, Kohli may move back to his number 3 position.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shivam dube (@dubeshivam)

- Advertisement -

India’s bowling has been strong, with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh performing well. Pandya and Arshdeep have bounced back from a tough IPL season. The team hopes Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja will also contribute more soon. There might be changes in the bowling lineup, with Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal possibly getting a chance.

Canada is relatively inexperienced but determined, as shown by their 12-run win over Ireland. Players like opener Aaron Johnson could surprise, but beating India will be a tough challenge. The game could be affected by rain, with Lauderhill near Miami, which is dealing with flash floods from a tropical storm.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats USA, secures ‘Super 8’ spot

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bollywood stars enjoy Ambani wedding bash in Italy

Entertainment 0
A slew of Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani and...

Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan talks about being outsider in Bollywood

Entertainment 0
Kartik Aaryan, who will star in Kabir Khan's epic...

US praises India’s elections, calls them ‘largest excercise’ of voting

News 0
The US praised India's elections, calling them the largest...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc