T20 World Cup 2024: India beats USA, secures ‘Super 8’ spot

Arshdeep Singh’s remarkable 4 for 9—the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history—helped Rohit Sharma and his team restrict the USA to 110 for 8. In response, Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten fifty guided India to victory in 18.2 overs.

The USA has showcased fine cricket in its debut World Cup so far. They chased down 195 runs against Canada in the tournament opener with 14 balls to spare and nearly pulled off a 160-run chase against Pakistan. The match was tied, but the USA triumphed in the Super Over, defending 19 runs.

Regarding Team India, they won their previous match against Pakistan on June 9 in a low-scoring thriller by six runs. India currently tops the group with two wins in two games, totaling four points. The USA is in second place with the same win-loss record and four points, though with an inferior net run rate.