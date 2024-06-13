26.5 C
New York
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2024: India beats USA, secures 'Super 8' spot
Headline newsSportsCricket

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats USA, secures ‘Super 8’ spot

By: vibhuti

Date:

India's Suryakumar Yadav, center, celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after hitting a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_12_2024_000462B)

Related stories

Headline news

Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

Social media is buzzing with shock and sadness after...
Headline news

At least 40 Indians feared dead in building fire in southern Kuwait

At least 40 Indians are feared dead following a...
Headline news

Indian foreign minister demands answers from Russia over 2 soldiers killed in Ukraine

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has devasted many families. Two...
Headline news

Traumatized Indians recount deadly Kashmir attack on Hindu pilgrims

Survivors of a recent ambush in Indian-administered Kashmir recounted...
Headline news

India welcomes Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia to BRICS

India welcomed Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia...

The Indian cricket team registered a seven-wicket victory against the USA team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday (12).

The win has confirmed the ‘Super Eight’ spot for the Indian team, as the side now has 6 points with a game to go in Group A. The United States scored 110 runs against India with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya delivering impressive spells to take multiple wickets.

Arshdeep Singh’s remarkable 4 for 9—the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history—helped Rohit Sharma and his team restrict the USA to 110 for 8. In response, Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten fifty guided India to victory in 18.2 overs.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the New York stadium. In response, Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten fifty guided India to victory in 18.2 overs. India will face the USA again today, June 12, at the same venue.

- Advertisement -

The USA has showcased fine cricket in its debut World Cup so far. They chased down 195 runs against Canada in the tournament opener with 14 balls to spare and nearly pulled off a 160-run chase against Pakistan. The match was tied, but the USA triumphed in the Super Over, defending 19 runs.

Regarding Team India, they won their previous match against Pakistan on June 9 in a low-scoring thriller by six runs. India currently tops the group with two wins in two games, totaling four points. The USA is in second place with the same win-loss record and four points, though with an inferior net run rate.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
At least 40 Indians feared dead in building fire in southern Kuwait
Next article
Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Title The incredible love story of Michael Caine and his Indian wife of five decades

Entertainment 0
The most romantic of all the story we come...

Indian-American singer Avie Sheck goes viral for video with his mother

Features 0
Indian-American singer-songwriter Avie Sheck, based in Los Angeles, collaborated...

Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

Headline news 0
Social media is buzzing with shock and sadness after...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc