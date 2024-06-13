Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

Social media is buzzing with shock and sadness after a viral video by an Indian-origin software engineer living in the United States revealed how he found out his job was being outsourced to Indian workers in India.

Shared by @AlphaFox78 on X, the video starts with the engineer introducing himself and explaining that his entire team had been laid off. During his exit interview, he received a shocking explanation: the company wanted workers from India because labor costs are cheaper there. Despite being born in India and offering to relocate, he was told that his job was being moved overseas regardless.

Indian software engineer is laid of and replaced by… Indians. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RtlZhU35Fo — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 9, 2024

“They said, ‘No, no, no, you don’t get it. We are getting rid of you. We are moving the job to India, where it will be done cheaper,’” the man recounted.

The video, posted on X, has garnered over a million views. In a moment of frustration, he said, “And in that moment, I turned into every one of your fathers. I was like damn, Indians are taking our jobs.”

As the video spread to other social media platforms, users shared their thoughts. One commented, “It’s not that you’re Indian; it’s that you are now 90% less expensive.” Another added, “Gotta work on the Indian accent, brother.” A third remarked, “Did he get too Americanized? Or was it time to bring in a fresh batch of people they could pay less?”