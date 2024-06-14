26.7 C
New York
Friday, June 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsLawmakers urge Biden to protect predominantly Indian 'Documented Dreamers'
Headline news

Lawmakers urge Biden to protect predominantly Indian ‘Documented Dreamers’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Passports on a map of the world to illustrate the keys to world travel

Related stories

Headline news

Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

Social media is buzzing with shock and sadness after...
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats USA, secures ‘Super 8’ spot

The Indian cricket team registered a seven-wicket victory against...
Headline news

At least 40 Indians feared dead in building fire in southern Kuwait

At least 40 Indians are feared dead following a...
Headline news

Indian foreign minister demands answers from Russia over 2 soldiers killed in Ukraine

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has devasted many families. Two...
Headline news

Traumatized Indians recount deadly Kashmir attack on Hindu pilgrims

Survivors of a recent ambush in Indian-administered Kashmir recounted...

A bipartisan group of 43 lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to take immediate action to protect over 250,000 ‘Documented Dreamers,’ many of whom are Indian.

These individuals, who came to the US as children on their parents’ work visas, risk being forced to leave the country once they turn 21 and lose their dependent status.

Despite growing up in the US with legal status, these young adults must find a new visa status or face deportation. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou, the lawmakers emphasized the urgent need for action to prevent these ‘Documented Dreamers’ from being compelled to leave the United States.

“This is because, in part, their families’ adjustment of status applications face extensive backlogs, preventing them from securing permanent resident status,” the letter said.
Senator Alex Padilla, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, and Representative Deborah Ross are leading a campaign to protect over 250,000 Documented Dreamers. They have introduced a bipartisan bill called America’s CHILDREN Act to address this issue.
“These young people grow up in the United States, complete their education in the American school system, and graduate with degrees from American institutions,” wrote the lawmakers.
“However, due to the long green-card backlog, families with approved immigrant petitions are often stuck waiting decades for permanent resident status. While we continue to pursue legislative solutions to permanently protect these individuals, such as the bipartisan and bicameral America’s Children Act of 2023, we urge you to take administrative action to protect the thousands of children who may be forced to self-deport each year,” continued the lawmakers.
The lawmakers made three suggestions to address the problems Documented Dreamers face.

First, they suggested using deferred action on a case-by-case basis for children of long-term visa holders who age out of their status. Second, they recommended expanding Employment Authorization eligibility to child dependents of visa holders and those with approved I-140 petitions (which allow noncitizen workers to become permanent residents in the United States).

Lastly, they proposed creating a process for long-term visa holders who age out to seek parole on a case-by-case basis, if there are urgent humanitarian reasons or if it would provide a significant public benefit.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bollywood stars enjoy Ambani wedding bash in Italy

Entertainment 0
A slew of Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani and...

Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan talks about being outsider in Bollywood

Entertainment 0
Kartik Aaryan, who will star in Kabir Khan's epic...

US praises India’s elections, calls them ‘largest excercise’ of voting

News 0
The US praised India's elections, calling them the largest...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc