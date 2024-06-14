Lawmakers urge Biden to protect predominantly Indian ‘Documented Dreamers’

A bipartisan group of 43 lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to take immediate action to protect over 250,000 ‘Documented Dreamers,’ many of whom are Indian.
These individuals, who came to the US as children on their parents’ work visas, risk being forced to leave the country once they turn 21 and lose their dependent status.
Despite growing up in the US with legal status, these young adults must find a new visa status or face deportation. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou, the lawmakers emphasized the urgent need for action to prevent these ‘Documented Dreamers’ from being compelled to leave the United States.
“This is because, in part, their families’ adjustment of status applications face extensive backlogs, preventing them from securing permanent resident status,” the letter said.
Senator Alex Padilla, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, and Representative Deborah Ross are leading a campaign to protect over 250,000 Documented Dreamers. They have introduced a bipartisan bill called America’s CHILDREN Act to address this issue.
“These young people grow up in the United States, complete their education in the American school system, and graduate with degrees from American institutions,” wrote the lawmakers.
“However, due to the long green-card backlog, families with approved immigrant petitions are often stuck waiting decades for permanent resident status. While we continue to pursue legislative solutions to permanently protect these individuals, such as the bipartisan and bicameral America’s Children Act of 2023, we urge you to take administrative action to protect the thousands of children who may be forced to self-deport each year,” continued the lawmakers.
The lawmakers made three suggestions to address the problems Documented Dreamers face.
First, they suggested using deferred action on a case-by-case basis for children of long-term visa holders who age out of their status. Second, they recommended expanding Employment Authorization eligibility to child dependents of visa holders and those with approved I-140 petitions (which allow noncitizen workers to become permanent residents in the United States).
Lastly, they proposed creating a process for long-term visa holders who age out to seek parole on a case-by-case basis, if there are urgent humanitarian reasons or if it would provide a significant public benefit.