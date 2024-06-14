Lawmakers urge Biden to protect predominantly Indian ‘Documented Dreamers’

A bipartisan group of 43 lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to take immediate action to protect over 250,000 ‘Documented Dreamers,’ many of whom are Indian.

These individuals, who came to the US as children on their parents’ work visas, risk being forced to leave the country once they turn 21 and lose their dependent status.

Despite growing up in the US with legal status, these young adults must find a new visa status or face deportation. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou, the lawmakers emphasized the urgent need for action to prevent these ‘Documented Dreamers’ from being compelled to leave the United States.