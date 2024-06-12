24.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsAt least 40 Indians feared dead in building fire in southern Kuwait
Headline news

At least 40 Indians feared dead in building fire in southern Kuwait

By: vibhuti

Date:

Kuwaiti security forces gather outside a building which was ingulfed by fire, in Kuwait City, on June 12, 2024. More than 35 people were killed and dozens injured in a building fire in an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

Indian foreign minister demands answers from Russia over 2 soldiers killed in Ukraine

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has devasted many families. Two...
Headline news

Traumatized Indians recount deadly Kashmir attack on Hindu pilgrims

Survivors of a recent ambush in Indian-administered Kashmir recounted...
Headline news

India welcomes Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia to BRICS

India welcomed Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia...
Headline news

Indian-origin man kills brother, injures mother before killing himself in New York

A tragic event has unfolded in New York's Richmond...
Headline news

Modi’s cabinet includes 13 south Indian ministers and 6 from Gujarat

In a significant cabinet expansion, Modi's third-term government has...

**At Least 40 Indians Feared Dead in Building Fire in Southern Kuwait**

At least 40 Indians are feared dead following a building fire in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait, as reported by the country’s state media on Wednesday. A total of 41 people were killed in the tragic incident, according to initial reports. The building reportedly housed a large Malayali population, but official confirmation from authorities is still awaited.

The Kuwait Health Ministry released a statement indicating that all injured individuals, some in critical condition, have been transported to nearby hospitals for necessary medical treatment. Medical teams are doing their utmost to provide appropriate care to those injured in the fire.

The fire reportedly began in the kitchen of a labor camp at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Some individuals died after jumping out of the building upon seeing the flames, while others succumbed to burns and smoke inhalation.

According to Onmanorama, the building, which houses approximately 195 laborers from a nearby commercial area, including several Malayalis, is owned by KG Abraham, a Malayali businessman under the NBTC group. Although the fire has been contained, there are reports of individuals still trapped inside.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah visited the site and blamed the tragedy on the greed and violations of real estate owners. “Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters,” said Sheikh Fahad, who also oversees the interior and defense ministries. The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad stated.

A senior police commander told state TV, “The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire.”

He added, “We always alert and warn against cramming too many workers into housing accommodations,” without providing further details on the workers’ type of employment or origin. Officials confirmed that the fire was contained and that authorities are investigating its cause.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian foreign minister demands answers from Russia over 2 soldiers killed in Ukraine

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

GitHub teams with Infosys to launch centre of excellence in Bengaluru

Business 0
GitHub, the Microsoft-owned developer platform, has partnered with Infosys...

Suspected militant killed; 7 security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

India News 0
A series of violent incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir have...

Hunter Biden convicted on Federal firearm charges in landmark case

News 0
In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden, son of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc