**At Least 40 Indians Feared Dead in Building Fire in Southern Kuwait**

At least 40 Indians are feared dead following a building fire in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait, as reported by the country’s state media on Wednesday. A total of 41 people were killed in the tragic incident, according to initial reports. The building reportedly housed a large Malayali population, but official confirmation from authorities is still awaited.

The Kuwait Health Ministry released a statement indicating that all injured individuals, some in critical condition, have been transported to nearby hospitals for necessary medical treatment. Medical teams are doing their utmost to provide appropriate care to those injured in the fire.

The fire reportedly began in the kitchen of a labor camp at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Some individuals died after jumping out of the building upon seeing the flames, while others succumbed to burns and smoke inhalation.

According to Onmanorama, the building, which houses approximately 195 laborers from a nearby commercial area, including several Malayalis, is owned by KG Abraham, a Malayali businessman under the NBTC group. Although the fire has been contained, there are reports of individuals still trapped inside.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah visited the site and blamed the tragedy on the greed and violations of real estate owners. “Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters,” said Sheikh Fahad, who also oversees the interior and defense ministries. The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad stated.

A senior police commander told state TV, “The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire.”

He added, “We always alert and warn against cramming too many workers into housing accommodations,” without providing further details on the workers’ type of employment or origin. Officials confirmed that the fire was contained and that authorities are investigating its cause.