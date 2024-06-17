Euro 2024: Bellingham header secures England’s victory; Netherlands edge past Poland

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half header. Despite dominating play in Gelsenkirchen, England struggled to extend their lead against a resilient Serbian side.

“After the match, Bellingham reflected, “The first half showed our attacking prowess, and the second half demonstrated our defensive resilience.” His 13th-minute goal proved decisive, securing England’s early advantage and withstanding Serbian pressure in the closing stages.

The match was labeled “high-risk” by German authorities, with minor altercations reported among rival fans prior to kickoff, leading to the arrest of seven Serbian supporters.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Poland, courtesy of a late goal by substitute Wout Weghorst. Despite missing key opportunities earlier, the Dutch team managed to secure a crucial win, aiming to advance past the quarter-finals for the first time since 2008.

In other Euro 2024 action, Christian Eriksen marked his tournament comeback with a goal for Denmark, as they drew 1-1 against Slovenia. Denmark, semi-finalists in the previous Euros, now look ahead to a clash with England, while Slovenia prepares to face Serbia.