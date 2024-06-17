26 C
Euro 2024: Bellingham header secures England’s victory; Netherlands edge past Poland

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Jude Bellingham of England is closed down by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia and Milos Velijkovic of Serbia during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo: Getty Images)

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half header. Despite dominating play in Gelsenkirchen, England struggled to extend their lead against a resilient Serbian side.

“After the match, Bellingham reflected, “The first half showed our attacking prowess, and the second half demonstrated our defensive resilience.” His 13th-minute goal proved decisive, securing England’s early advantage and withstanding Serbian pressure in the closing stages.

The match was labeled “high-risk” by German authorities, with minor altercations reported among rival fans prior to kickoff, leading to the arrest of seven Serbian supporters.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Poland, courtesy of a late goal by substitute Wout Weghorst. Despite missing key opportunities earlier, the Dutch team managed to secure a crucial win, aiming to advance past the quarter-finals for the first time since 2008.

In other Euro 2024 action, Christian Eriksen marked his tournament comeback with a goal for Denmark, as they drew 1-1 against Slovenia. Denmark, semi-finalists in the previous Euros, now look ahead to a clash with England, while Slovenia prepares to face Serbia.

