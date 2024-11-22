Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju poised to make chess history at World Championship

Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju broke new ground to reach the World Chess Championship, and the 18-year-old Friends fan is now a hot favorite to win the title and make more history.

If Gukesh beats reigning champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore on November 25, he will be the youngest player to take home the undisputed world crown.

Most pundits and players believe Gukesh will prevail against the 32-year-old Ding, who has not won a game in the classical format since January.

The modest and bearded Gukesh is having none of it.

“I don’t believe in predictions, and who are the favorites” he told reporters ahead of the title match, where there is a total prize fund of $2.5 million.

“I’m just focusing on the process, and I try to just be at my best every day and play a good game.

“I just want to enjoy the experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gukesh (@gukesh.official)

Gukesh became India’s youngest grandmaster at the age of 12 years, seven months, and 17 days, and among the youngest in the history of the game.

Even Magnus Carlsen, the most recognizable current player in chess and a five-time world champion, was older.

If he beats Ding in the best of 14 games, Gukesh will trump the legendary Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he became world champion in 1985.

In public, Gukesh often appears shy and reserved.

He was absent from the Bermuda party while starring for India at this year’s Chess Olympiad in Budapest—the do is a decades-old tradition where contestants party at a nightclub in the host city.

But after India finished with two gold medals, Gukesh surprised fans accustomed to his serious persona by posting a video of himself dancing exuberantly to a popular Tamil song clad in traditional clothing.

Though he spends much of his time practicing the game, Gukesh recently confessed to a love of the hit television sitcom Friends.

When competing, he usually wears a tilak—a smattering of white ash on his forehead in deference to his Hindu faith—to go with his suit.

In 2022, Gukesh beat US number one Fabiano Caruana at the Chess Olympiad and later that year triumphed over Carlsen.

He reached the world championship by becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious Candidates Tournament in April.

Indian chess icon and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has played a mentor’s role in Gukesh’s journey and hailed the teenager as his successor.

“Gukesh is a very level-headed boy,” the 54-year-old Anand told broadcaster NDTV. “I am very, very proud that he has managed this phenomenal achievement. In a way I feel like I have managed to pass on the baton.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChessBase India (@chessbaseindia)

Born to a doctor father and microbiologist mother, Gukesh started playing chess at age seven.

His father, Rajnikanth, took him to watch Anand play Carlsen in a world championship match in his hometown, Chennai, in November 2013.

The world championship in Singapore is being compared by some in India to the classic showdown between the American Bobby Fischer and Soviet great Boris Spassky at the height of the Cold War in 1972.

Ties between nuclear-armed neighbors China and India are frequently tense.

Ding has been impressed by his teenage opponent’s maturity.

“He plays like a seasoned player despite his young age,” said Ding, who, since becoming world champion last year, has suffered depression and took a nine-month break from competitive chess.

Carlsen makes the young Indian “a significant favorite, and if he strikes first, he will win the match without any trouble,” the Norwegian told FIDE, the International Chess Federation.

“However, the longer it goes without a decisive game, the better it is for Ding Liren because he has the ability, but he doesn’t have the confidence.”