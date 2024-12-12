2.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia's Gukesh, 18, becomes youngest chess world champion, surpassing Kasparov
NewsSports

India’s Gukesh, 18, becomes youngest chess world champion, surpassing Kasparov

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Gukesh secured the title after Ding resigned during a tense endgame that many had anticipated would end in a draw. (Photo: Getty Images

Related stories

News

Indian-Americans to carry out peace protest rally in Washington against attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Indian-Americans are organizing peaceful rallies in Washington, D.C., and...
News

Potential TikTok ban in the US, where will the 170 million the US TikTok users migrate?

As the United States gears up for a potential...
News

Isha Ambani sells luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has sold her...
News

Tsunami warning in San Francisco sparks panic and curiosity among residents

San Francisco residents experienced a day of anxiety and...
Sports

Indian-American debutants Bhatia, Theegala shine at Hero World Challenge

Indian-American golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala made an...

Indian chess player Gukesh Dommaraju has become the youngest-ever undisputed world chess champion at 18, defeating China’s Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday. The historic victory makes him the youngest titleholder in chess history, surpassing Garry Kasparov, who won the championship at age 22.

 

The win came after Ding, 32, resigned during a tense endgame in game 14 of the match, which many expected would end in a draw. Gukesh secured a final score of 7.5 to Ding’s 6.5, achieving a milestone in his rapid rise in the chess world as the youngest challenger to claim the championship.

 

Overcome with emotion, Gukesh covered his face with his hands and cried upon realizing his victory. Fans, including Indian supporters and members of Singapore’s Indian community, celebrated the moment.

- Advertisement -

 

Ding slumped onto the table after making a critical endgame mistake that handed Gukesh the decisive advantage. Reflecting on the match, Gukesh praised his opponent, saying Ding had “fought like a true champion.”

 

Gukesh’s achievement makes him the second Indian to win the world chess championship, following five-time champion Viswanathan Anand. The International Chess Federation officially recognized him as “the youngest world champion in history” in an announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-Americans to carry out peace protest rally in Washington against attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Study suggests coffee may add nearly two years to healthy lifespan

Trending 0
Drinking coffee may contribute to a nearly two-year increase...

Sara Sharif: Harrowing details of abuse revealed in court

UK News 0
Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking...

Uproar in Rajya Sabha: No-trust notice against chairman sparks adjournments

India News 0
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc