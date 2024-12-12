India’s Gukesh, 18, becomes youngest chess world champion, surpassing Kasparov

Indian chess player Gukesh Dommaraju has become the youngest-ever undisputed world chess champion at 18, defeating China’s Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday. The historic victory makes him the youngest titleholder in chess history, surpassing Garry Kasparov, who won the championship at age 22.

The win came after Ding, 32, resigned during a tense endgame in game 14 of the match, which many expected would end in a draw. Gukesh secured a final score of 7.5 to Ding’s 6.5, achieving a milestone in his rapid rise in the chess world as the youngest challenger to claim the championship.

Overcome with emotion, Gukesh covered his face with his hands and cried upon realizing his victory. Fans, including Indian supporters and members of Singapore’s Indian community, celebrated the moment.

Ding slumped onto the table after making a critical endgame mistake that handed Gukesh the decisive advantage. Reflecting on the match, Gukesh praised his opponent, saying Ding had “fought like a true champion.”

Gukesh’s achievement makes him the second Indian to win the world chess championship, following five-time champion Viswanathan Anand. The International Chess Federation officially recognized him as “the youngest world champion in history” in an announcement on X, formerly Twitter.