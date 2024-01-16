2.8 C
Filmfare Award noms: 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' vie for top honours
Entertainment

Filmfare Award noms: ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ vie for top honours

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

It is Shah Rukh Khan versus Shah Rukh Khan at the 69th Filmfare Awards, where two of the superstar’s three hits of the year are nominated in the best film (popular) category.

Other nominees in the same segment include 12th Fail, OMG 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The awards gala, which will be hosted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for the first time on January 28, announced nominations on Monday evening, with top blockbusters of 2023 featuring in multiple categories.

Shah Rukh is nominated in the best actor category for Jawan and Dunki, alongside Ranbir Kapoor for Animal, Ranveer Singh for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 and Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur, who is also nominated in the best actor (critics) category for the film as well as in the best-supporting category for “Dunki”.

In the director category, the nominees include Jawan helmer Atlee, Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani…, Amit Rai for OMG2, Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, Siddharth Anand for Pathaan, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail.

The female actor category features Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani…, Deepika Padukone for Pathaan, Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Taapsee Pannu for Dunki, Bhumi Pednekar for Thank You For Coming and Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The best film (critics) list also includes 12th Fail, Bheed, Faraaz, Three of Us, Joram, Sam Bahadur, and Zwigato.

Besides Kaushal, the best actor (critics) list features Abhishek Bachchan (Ghoomer), Jaideep Ahlawat (Three of Us), Manoj Bajpayee (Joram), Pankaj Tripathi (OMG2), Rajkummar Rao (Bheed) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail).

The critics female actor category has names such as Deepti Naval for Goldfish, Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee…, Fatima Sana Shaikh for Dhak Dhak, Shefali Shah for Three of Us, Saiyami Kher for Ghoomer and Shahana Goswami for Zwigato.

The Filmfare Awards nominations list for the best-supporting actor (male) will see Animal co-stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol contest for the black lady trophy. Nominees in the category also include Emraan Hashmi for Tiger 3, Tota Roy Chowdhary for Rocky Aur Rani… and Aditya Rawal for Faraaz. Veteran star Dharmedra’s name in the category was conspicuously missing.

But his Rocky Aur Rani… co-stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi feature in the supporting category that also includes Ratna Pathak Shah for Dhak Dhak, Tripti Dimri for Animal, and Yami Gautam for OMG2. Azmi has scored a double nomination in the segment for Ghoomer.

The Filmfare Awards will also felicitate talent across categories such as editing, action, VFX, cinematography, production design, costume design, lyrics, music album, singer (male and female), story, screenplay, dialogue, background score, choreography and sound design.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

