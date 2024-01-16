2.8 C
Entertainment

75th Emmys: ‘The Bear’, ‘Succession’ win big – see full list of winners

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Beer, Succession, and Beef were among the biggest wins at the 75th Emmys which were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The awards were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

Succession and The Bear tied with a leading six wins each, and Beef followed closely with five awards.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Drama series- ‘Succession’
Comedy series- ‘The Bear’
Limited or anthology series- ‘Beef’
Lead actor in a drama series- Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’
Lead actress in a drama series- Sarah Snook, ‘Succession’
Lead actor in a comedy series- Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
Lead actress in a comedy series- Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Lead actor in a limited/anthology series or movie- Steven Yeun, ‘Beef’
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie- Ali Wong, ‘Beef’
Supporting actor in a drama series- Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’
Supporting actress in a drama series- Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’
Supporting actor in a comedy series- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’
Supporting actress in a comedy series- Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie- Paul Walter Hauser, ‘Black Bird’
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie- Niecy Nash-Betts, ‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
Scripted variety series- ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’
Talk series- ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’
Reality competition program- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Variety special (live)- ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’
Directing for a drama series- Mark Mylod, ‘Succession’ (‘Connor’s Wedding’)
Directing for a comedy series- Christopher Storer, ‘The Bear’ (‘Review’)
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie- Lee Sung Jin, ‘Beef’ (‘Figures of Light’)
Writing for a drama series- Jesse Armstrong, ‘Succession’ (‘Connor’s Wedding’)
Writing for a comedy series- Christopher Storer, ‘The Bear’ (‘System’)
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie- Lee Sung Jin, ‘Beef’ (‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain’)
Writing for a variety series- ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’

 

