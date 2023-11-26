9 C
London
Monday, November 27, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsFA council member resigns over Israel-Hamas post
Sports

FA council member resigns over Israel-Hamas post

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall...
Cricket

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman...
Cricket

T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

OPENER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India’s batting...
Headline Story

Sunak announces £29.5 billion private sector investments

Prime minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a £29.5 billion ($36.76...
Headline Story

Indian military digs by hand to rescue 41 tunnel workers

Indian military engineers were gearing up to dig by...

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) council member Wasim Haq on Thursday (23) resigned from his role after being suspended over a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Haq, who joined the FA as a BAME Football Communities Representative in 2019, was suspended by English soccer’s governing body this month over a post saying “Adolf Hitler would be proud of (Israel’s prime minister) Benjamin Netanyahu”, which he has since deleted.

On Thursday, Haq shared a copy of his resignation letter addressed to FA chair Debbie Hewitt in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Recent events have left me bereft of energy and hope. I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired,” the letter read.

“As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused.

“I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected.”

Haq added that his original post was a “direct criticism of a politician.

“In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at The FA,” Haq said.

Haq also said he was planning to engage with members of the Jewish community “to share and understand”.

“We accept Wasim Haq’s resignation from his role on the FA Council with immediate effect,” the FA said in a statement.

“We also reiterate our stance that football is about unity and not division, and we welcome his apology to the Jewish community for the unacceptable comments that he made on social media.”

Haq was also removed from his roles as an independent councillor at the Lawn Tennis Association(LTA) and director of England Golf.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Impossible that India not a football power, says Wenger

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

Entertainment 0
Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall...

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Cricket 0
GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman...

T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

Cricket 0
OPENER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India’s batting...

Popular

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

Entertainment 0
Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall...

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Cricket 0
GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman...

T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

Cricket 0
OPENER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India’s batting...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc