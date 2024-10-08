20.1 C
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joins US national cricket league as owner

By: Shelbin MS

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: Getty Images)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has joined the ownership group of the National Cricket League (NCL) in the U.S., adding star power to the league’s effort to expand the sport’s reach in America. Tendulkar’s role with the NCL comes as part of a broader initiative to promote cricket in a country where it has yet to become a mainstream sport.

 

“The NCL’s vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans resonates with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the U.S. firsthand,” Tendulkar said.

 

The NCL’s upcoming season will feature performances by singer Mika Singh and themed nights designed to attract a wider audience. Cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards will mentor younger players, while top-tier international players such as Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, and Dinesh Karthik are set to compete.

Arun Agarwal, the chairman of the NCL, highlighted Tendulkar’s role in helping the league gain momentum in the U.S. “His involvement highlights the NCL’s goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the U.S.,” Agarwal said. He added that Tendulkar’s influence in cricket is comparable to figures like Michael Jordan in basketball and Tom Brady in football.

 

The NCL, headquartered in Dallas, has introduced a fast-paced Sixty Strikes format to make cricket more engaging for new fans. Tendulkar’s presence in the league, alongside other legendary players, is expected to draw attention from both cricket enthusiasts and newcomers in the U.S. market.

