Six key players to watch as 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off

As the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup begins, all eyes are on six standout players from different teams, each of whom is expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this year’s tournament.

Representing Australia is Beth Mooney, the top-ranked T20 batter globally. Mooney has been instrumental in Australia’s dominance in the last three World Cups. Recently, she scored 50 runs off 30 balls in a warm-up match against England, further establishing her form as Australia aims for their seventh title.

Sophie Ecclestone, England’s left-arm spinner, is another key player to watch. Ranked as the number one bowler in both T20 and ODI cricket, Ecclestone made her international debut at 17 and recently became the youngest player to take 100 ODI wickets. England captain Heather Knight praised her, stating, “The control she gives you as a captain and the attacking threat she brings is really cool.” Ecclestone’s role will be central to England’s title ambitions.

India’s Deepti Sharma is one of the most reliable all-rounders in the tournament. Sharma, ranked second among T20 bowlers and third among all-rounders, is keen on leading India to their first women’s World Cup victory. Known for her versatility, Sharma aims to contribute both with bat and ball to achieve that goal.

South Africa’s Sune Luus, who led the team to their first white-ball final last year, brings experience and all-round capability. After a challenging series against Sri Lanka, she returned to form in a Test match against India and in a T20I against Pakistan. Luus is determined to make a significant impact at the World Cup.

Vishmi Gunaratne, Sri Lanka’s 19-year-old talent, has already made headlines with her impressive performances, including scoring her first ODI century against Ireland. With potential yet to be fully realized, she could emerge as a key player in this tournament.

Finally, Hayley Matthews of the West Indies, who played a crucial role in their 2016 World Cup win, remains a vital figure for her team. With both batting and bowling contributions, she is set to lead her side as they face tough competition in this year’s tournament.

These players are set to have a significant impact as the tournament unfolds, potentially guiding their teams—Australia, England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies—through the intense competition ahead.