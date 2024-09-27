Golfer Sahith Theegala becomes first Indian American in Presidents Cup, joins forces with Morikawa against Internationals

Sahith Theegala is set to make history as the first Indian American to tee off at the prestigious Presidents Cup, a milestone that has filled him with excitement. As a rookie, Theegala will team up with Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner, in the opening session of four-ball matches.

Together, they will face off against International team veterans Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Despite his rookie status, Theegala’s inclusion in the U.S. team has generated buzz due to his rising performance on the PGA Tour and his unique heritage.

Theegala’s father, who emigrated from India to the U.S., laid the groundwork for his son’s success in golf, a journey that Sahith deeply appreciates.

Reflecting on his father’s influence, Theegala shared, “For sure. It’s pretty wild. I don’t think this is what my dad had envisioned when he came over to the U.S. from India. But it means the world that. I know my dad is super thankful for the country and the opportunity it’s given him. At the same time, he also took that opportunity. That’s the greatness of this country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahith Reddy Theegala (@srtheegala)

Theegala expressed a deep sense of pride in representing the U.S. team, saying, “That opportunity has led to my opportunity. And just to be able to give back to the country — I don’t necessarily see it as giving back to the country, but just to play for your country and wear your colours and represent means the world.”

- Advertisement -

Excitement is building not just for Theegala, but also for his family, who will be present at the Presidents Cup to support him. “It is a little bit full circle. It’s very humbling and gratifying at the same time. But it’s awesome. I can’t wait for my parents to be here. And they’re going to soak up the whole experience just as much as I am,” Theegala added.

Theegala has already made his mark in the golf world, winning on the PGA Tour and nearing a consistent spot in the world’s Top 10 rankings. His third-place finish at the FedExCup was particularly notable, as he called a penalty on himself, costing him two shots and potentially $2.5 million.

This display of integrity won him fans around the world, including in India, where his family has roots.

Despite his rookie status, Theegala is making the most of his experience by learning from his teammates. “Definitely a little bit without trying to ruin anybody’s cadence of how they practice or play. I don’t want to bother anyone. But they’ve come up to me and been, like, dude, if you have any questions, I don’t care what it’s about, please ask. Rather have you ask than keep it inside,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International team will look to Hideki Matsuyama, Japan’s most successful golfer, to lead their efforts against the U.S. team. Matsuyama, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and a bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics, will team up with Corey Conners in the opening four-ball session against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Matsuyama has been hailed as an “assassin” by his teammate Min Woo Lee, while Adam Scott, who will be making his record 11th appearance at the Presidents Cup, expressed admiration for the pressure Matsuyama handles. “He is the master,” Scott said, recalling how he took Matsuyama under his wing when the Japanese golfer debuted at the Presidents Cup in 2013.

As the International team, led by veteran players like Scott and Matsuyama, seeks to challenge the U.S. team’s dominance, it is clear that Theegala’s presence adds an exciting dynamic to the competition.