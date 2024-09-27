19.3 C
New York
Friday, September 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsGolfer Sahith Theegala becomes first Indian American in Presidents Cup, joins forces...
Sports

Golfer Sahith Theegala becomes first Indian American in Presidents Cup, joins forces with Morikawa against Internationals

By: vibhuti

Date:

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 26: Sahith Theegala of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the first tee during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Related stories

Cricket

Afghanistan and New Zealand test match called off because of wet outfield

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was...
Sports

How Indian wellness expert Vinay Menon transformed Chelsea football club

Vinay Menon’s journey from Kerala, India, to Chelsea Football...
Sports

Arshad Nadeem wins historic gold in javelin, Neeraj Chopra takes silver at Paris 2024

On Thursday, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan won the Olympic...
Sports

Pakistan’s Mian Channu village celebrates as Arshad Nadeem wins historic Olympic gold in javelin

Dozens of villagers gathered in front of the modest...
India News

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s...

Sahith Theegala is set to make history as the first Indian American to tee off at the prestigious Presidents Cup, a milestone that has filled him with excitement. As a rookie, Theegala will team up with Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner, in the opening session of four-ball matches.

Together, they will face off against International team veterans Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Despite his rookie status, Theegala’s inclusion in the U.S. team has generated buzz due to his rising performance on the PGA Tour and his unique heritage.

Theegala’s father, who emigrated from India to the U.S., laid the groundwork for his son’s success in golf, a journey that Sahith deeply appreciates.

Reflecting on his father’s influence, Theegala shared, “For sure. It’s pretty wild. I don’t think this is what my dad had envisioned when he came over to the U.S. from India. But it means the world that. I know my dad is super thankful for the country and the opportunity it’s given him. At the same time, he also took that opportunity. That’s the greatness of this country.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sahith Reddy Theegala (@srtheegala)

Theegala expressed a deep sense of pride in representing the U.S. team, saying, “That opportunity has led to my opportunity. And just to be able to give back to the country — I don’t necessarily see it as giving back to the country, but just to play for your country and wear your colours and represent means the world.”

- Advertisement -

Excitement is building not just for Theegala, but also for his family, who will be present at the Presidents Cup to support him. “It is a little bit full circle. It’s very humbling and gratifying at the same time. But it’s awesome. I can’t wait for my parents to be here. And they’re going to soak up the whole experience just as much as I am,” Theegala added.

Theegala has already made his mark in the golf world, winning on the PGA Tour and nearing a consistent spot in the world’s Top 10 rankings. His third-place finish at the FedExCup was particularly notable, as he called a penalty on himself, costing him two shots and potentially $2.5 million.

This display of integrity won him fans around the world, including in India, where his family has roots.

Despite his rookie status, Theegala is making the most of his experience by learning from his teammates. “Definitely a little bit without trying to ruin anybody’s cadence of how they practice or play. I don’t want to bother anyone. But they’ve come up to me and been, like, dude, if you have any questions, I don’t care what it’s about, please ask. Rather have you ask than keep it inside,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International team will look to Hideki Matsuyama, Japan’s most successful golfer, to lead their efforts against the U.S. team. Matsuyama, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and a bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics, will team up with Corey Conners in the opening four-ball session against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Matsuyama has been hailed as an “assassin” by his teammate Min Woo Lee, while Adam Scott, who will be making his record 11th appearance at the Presidents Cup, expressed admiration for the pressure Matsuyama handles. “He is the master,” Scott said, recalling how he took Matsuyama under his wing when the Japanese golfer debuted at the Presidents Cup in 2013.

As the International team, led by veteran players like Scott and Matsuyama, seeks to challenge the U.S. team’s dominance, it is clear that Theegala’s presence adds an exciting dynamic to the competition.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Afghanistan and New Zealand test match called off because of wet outfield

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ biopic set to premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival

Entertainment 0
Johnny Depp's highly anticipated second directorial project, Modi —...

‘I can’t be offended by what they say,’ Navya Naveli Nanda responds to trolls after IIM-Ahmedabad admission

Entertainment 0
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh...

Indian-American NGO Voice of SAP raises $ 1 Million to empower differently-abled in India

News 0
Voice of SAP (VOSAP), an Indian-American NGO based in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc