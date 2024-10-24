‘When I spoke to her, I was in tears’: Virat Kohli recalls calling his wife Anushka Sharma after scoring his first T20 century after two years gap

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have long been an inspiring example of a supportive couple in both their professional and personal lives. Their bond, marked by mutual respect and unwavering support, is something that resonates with fans across the globe.

One of the most touching moments between the two occurred during the 2022 Asia Cup, when Virat scored his first T20 century, breaking a two-year-long drought. This milestone not only marked a personal victory for the cricketer but also led him to reflect on the lessons he wants to pass down to their daughter, Vamika.

In a candid conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Kohli opened up about the emotional significance of that century. The match, played against Afghanistan, was a particularly momentous occasion for Kohli as it ended a two-year gap since his last international hundred.

He recounted how, as he approached a score of 94, a mix of emotions overtook him. The anticipation and disbelief of finally being so close to achieving a goal he had been chasing for so long made the moment even more powerful. Just one final push— a six—and Kohli reached the coveted hundred.

Kohli described the moment as surreal, filled with both joy and release. He explained how, upon reaching the milestone, he found himself laughing at the culmination of two years of effort, hardship, and longing.

He shared, “But the moment I got there, I laughed so hard. Iske liye ro raha tha do saal se,” (I have been crying for this since last two years) expressing the emotional weight of finally achieving what had eluded him for so long.

Despite the exhilaration of the century, Kohli recognized how fleeting that happiness truly was. He reflected on how life moved on quickly, even after such a monumental achievement.

The temporary nature of success became apparent to him, reminding him that moments of victory, while sweet, are just part of life’s greater journey. This realization hit Kohli hard when he shared his experience with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Speaking about the emotional moment, he admitted, “When I spoke to Anushka, I was in tears.”

Through his journey, Kohli learned a life lesson that he hopes to pass on to their daughter, Vamika. For him, it all comes down to intent. He emphasized that as long as one approaches their work with genuine intentions and a sincere heart, success will eventually follow.

“Intent” is the guiding principle that Kohli believes transcends not just sports, but all areas of life. Whether it’s about training, resting, recovering, or how one interacts with others, it’s the commitment and consistent effort that truly matter.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been on a break from acting since her last film Zero (2018), where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although she had announced her comeback in the film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, there have been no recent updates on the project.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen, knowing that she too brings a dedication to her craft that mirrors the values she and Virat uphold in their personal lives.