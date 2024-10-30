24.3 C
Vivek Ramaswamy calls Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment an ‘October surprise’ similar to Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ remark

TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Mullett Arena on October 24, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. With less than two weeks until Election Day, Trump is campaigning across Arizona and Nevada. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy likened President Joe Biden’s recent remarks about Trump supporters to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “basket of deplorables” moment, suggesting it could impact Kamala Harris’ campaign.

“Here’s the October surprise,” Ramaswamy commented, “This is the basket of deplorables moment.” Ramaswamy’s statements follow Biden’s reaction to a racially charged joke made at a New York Trump rally, where a speaker referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Biden responded, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” sparking backlash and accusations of alienating voters.

Reflecting on Biden’s response, Ramaswamy said, “It might look like Joe Biden’s usual cognitive deficits kicked in.” He speculated that Biden’s family could be “secretly rooting for Trump” rather than Harris, citing possible “vengeful feelings” over Biden’s decision to leave the presidential race.

Ramaswamy claimed that Democratic leadership is “flailing,” adding, “Americans are not falling for their trick anymore,” and praised Trump’s campaign by saying, “Donald Trump has a record that he’s running on.”

As election day approaches, Ramaswamy noted, “You’re going to hear a lot about threats to democracy in the next week.” He argued that the Democrats’ situation reflects a possible turning point, asserting, “The wheels are coming off the car.”

Biden’s words gave Republicans a platform to mobilize support, with Trump highlighting the comment, noting Biden’s target is “everyday Americans who love their country.” Meanwhile, some Democrats, like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, distanced themselves, saying he would “never insult the good people of Pennsylvania.”

