Vivek Ramaswamy calls Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment an ‘October surprise’ similar to Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ remark

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy likened President Joe Biden’s recent remarks about Trump supporters to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “basket of deplorables” moment, suggesting it could impact Kamala Harris’ campaign.

“Here’s the October surprise,” Ramaswamy commented, “This is the basket of deplorables moment.” Ramaswamy’s statements follow Biden’s reaction to a racially charged joke made at a New York Trump rally, where a speaker referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Biden responded, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” sparking backlash and accusations of alienating voters.

JUST IN: Vivek Ramaswamy says that Joe Biden’s comment where he referred to tens of millions of Americans as “Garbage” is “our October Surprise.” The comment from Biden came after the media spent the last 48 hours discussing how “hateful” the garbage rhetoric was. “Here’s the… pic.twitter.com/LnXqHpuVQq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

Reflecting on Biden’s response, Ramaswamy said, “It might look like Joe Biden’s usual cognitive deficits kicked in.” He speculated that Biden’s family could be “secretly rooting for Trump” rather than Harris, citing possible “vengeful feelings” over Biden’s decision to leave the presidential race.

Ramaswamy claimed that Democratic leadership is “flailing,” adding, “Americans are not falling for their trick anymore,” and praised Trump’s campaign by saying, “Donald Trump has a record that he’s running on.”

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

As election day approaches, Ramaswamy noted, “You’re going to hear a lot about threats to democracy in the next week.” He argued that the Democrats’ situation reflects a possible turning point, asserting, “The wheels are coming off the car.”

When Joe wakes up and wonders why his intern tweeted this — we will leave this here as a reminder. pic.twitter.com/50hDhvtJvt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Biden’s words gave Republicans a platform to mobilize support, with Trump highlighting the comment, noting Biden’s target is “everyday Americans who love their country.” Meanwhile, some Democrats, like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, distanced themselves, saying he would “never insult the good people of Pennsylvania.”