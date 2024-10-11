Donald Trump calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘smart as hell’, hints important role for him if elected

During a campaign rally on Wednesday (9), former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a significant role for Vivek Ramaswamy in his administration if he wins the 2024 presidential election. Praising the Indian-American GOP leader, Trump described Ramaswamy as “smart as hell” and hinted that he would oversee major government initiatives.

“We can put him in charge of one of these big monsters, and he’ll do a better job than anybody you can think of,” Trump stated, suggesting Ramaswamy could lead critical departments if Trump returns to the White House.

We weren’t running against Biden before. We’re not running against Harris now. We’re up against a machine. And we require a Commander-in-Chief who is ready to *dismantle* it. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g4y69YBbeU — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 9, 2024

This is not the first time Trump has recognized Ramaswamy’s potential. In a June rally in Wisconsin, Trump referred to him as a “smart guy” and implied that he would be part of his team in the future. At the time, he suggested that Ramaswamy would excel in difficult negotiations, such as tariffs with foreign governments.

Ramaswamy, after withdrawing from the presidential race, has thrown his full support behind Trump. At a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, he endorsed Trump, calling him the “greatest president” of the 21st century.

He urged voters to back Trump, stating, “There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here. Do the right thing and vote for Donald Trump as your next president.”

Trump expressed his appreciation for Ramaswamy’s endorsement, hinting at a long-term collaboration. “It’s an honor to have his endorsement. He’s gonna be working with us,” Trump said, solidifying Ramaswamy’s growing role in his potential future administration.