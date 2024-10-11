20.9 C
New York
Friday, October 11, 2024
Trump promises reciprocal tariffs on countries like India, praises PM Modi for leadership

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

During a major economic policy speech, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to introduce a reciprocal tariff policy if re-elected, citing India’s high tariffs on U.S. goods. He claimed that India imposes the “highest tariffs with a smile” and emphasized the need for reciprocity to bolster America’s wealth.

“Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity. We generally don’t charge tariffs… The biggest charger of all is India,” Trump said, while also praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great leader” and “great man.”

Recalling his presidency, Trump brought up his discussions with Harley-Davidson executives, who informed him about India’s 150% tariff on their motorbikes. He also reminisced about the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, where he shared a strong connection with Modi, calling the Indian PM “a total killer” when it comes to defending India.

Trump’s comments further highlighted his intent to tackle foreign tariff policies to promote fairer trade practices for the U.S. economy.

