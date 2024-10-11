Who is Judge Arun Subramanian? The jurist presiding over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ high-stakes trial

Judge Arun Subramanian has officially taken over the case of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was arrested on September 16 on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and abuse. In a hearing on October 10, Judge Subramanian set the trial date for May 5, 2025.

Combs’ legal team has filed an appeal, arguing that federal prosecutors’ justifications for his arrest were “largely speculative.” Judge Subramanian, born to Indian immigrant parents in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, brings significant legal expertise to this high-profile case. He was confirmed as the District Judge for the Southern District of New York in March 2023, becoming the first South Asian to serve on this bench.

An accomplished Indian-American jurist Subramanian is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and Columbia Law School, where he earned prestigious honors as a James Kent and Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.

Subramanian’s legal career has been both distinguished and varied. He began as a law clerk for federal judges, including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, before spending 16 years as a partner at the renowned law firm Susman Godfrey LLP. Known for his expertise in commercial litigation and public interest cases, Subramanian has successfully recovered over a billion dollars for fraud victims, public entities, and individuals harmed by illegal practices.

In Combs’ case, the artist faces several serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual abuse, and claims of forcing women into sex-related activities, as well as the abuse of minors. His bail has been denied twice, and Judge Subramanian will preside over the trial set for next year.

Combs appeared in court accompanied by six of his children and his mother, Janice Combs. The rapper, in prison clothes and shackles, appeared relaxed. Diddy’s legal team has filed a third appeal for pretrial release, citing insufficient evidence for his detention.