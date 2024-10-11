20.9 C
New York
Friday, October 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia leads G20 in sustainable diets, setting a global example for climate-friendly...
News

India leads G20 in sustainable diets, setting a global example for climate-friendly food practices

By: vibhuti

Date:

A major initiative spotlighted is India’s National Millet Campaign, aimed at promoting the consumption of ancient grains known for their health benefits and resilience to climate change. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

According to the latest findings from the Living Planet Report, India has emerged as a global leader in sustainable food consumption among the G20 nations. The report emphasizes that if more countries adopted India’s dietary habits, it would significantly reduce environmental damage and help mitigate climate change by 2050.

India is followed by Indonesia and China, both recognized for their environmentally sustainable dietary practices. On the opposite end, the United States, Argentina, and Australia are flagged as having the least sustainable food consumption patterns.

One of the key issues highlighted in the report is the global overconsumption of fats and sugars, contributing to a rising obesity epidemic. Presently, over 2.5 billion adults are considered overweight, with approximately 890 million classified as obese.

A major initiative spotlighted is India’s National Millet Campaign, aimed at promoting the consumption of ancient grains known for their health benefits and resilience to climate change. “In some countries, promoting traditional foods will be an important lever to shift diets,” the report notes, stressing the role of indigenous foods in driving sustainability.

- Advertisement -

India’s culinary diversity includes a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets. In northern India, staples such as lentils and wheat-based rotis are often paired with meat dishes, while southern India favors rice and fermented foods like idli and dosa, served with sambhar and chutney. Various types of fish are prevalent in the western, eastern, and northeastern regions, along with ancient millets such as jowar, bajra, ragi, and Dalia.

The report sounds a dire warning for global food consumption: “If everyone in the world adopted the current food consumption patterns of the world’s major economies by 2050, we would exceed the 1.5°C climate target for food-related greenhouse gas emissions by 263 per cent and require one to seven Earths to support us.” This highlights the need for a collective shift in dietary habits across nations.

As the world faces urgent sustainability challenges, India’s approach to food consumption could serve as a crucial model for nations looking to balance dietary preferences with environmental responsibility. The Living Planet Report calls for all countries to rethink their food systems and promote traditional, sustainable practices that benefit both public health and the planet.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature for poetic prose confronting historical trauma
Next article
Who is Judge Arun Subramanian? The jurist presiding over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ high-stakes trial

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Noel Tata to lead Tata Trusts, succeeds Ratan Tata following his death

India News 0
Noel Tata, who has been associated with the Tata...

Record spike in religious hate crimes in England and Wales

UK News 0
The number of reported religious hate crimes in England...

Salman Khan rumored to join Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’ cameo

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, often dubbed the “Golden Hand”...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc