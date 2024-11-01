Tragic Diwali shooting: Delhi man and nephew killed, son injured in Shahdara

In a shocking incident on Diwali night, a 40-year-old man named Akash Sharma and his 16-year-old nephew Rishabh Sharma were fatally shot outside their home in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara.

The tragedy unfolded around 8 p.m. as they celebrated the festival with Akash’s 10-year-old son, Krish, who was also injured in the attack. According to police reports and eyewitnesses, the gunmen arrived on a scooter, approached Akash, and bizarrely touched his feet before opening fire.

The attackers, captured on CCTV, were seen arriving while the victims were preparing to light firecrackers. The video shows Akash and Rishabh, both in yellow kurtas, standing outside the house. When Akash tried to move indoors, one of the attackers exited the scooter and shot him at close range.

Rishabh, attempting to intervene, was also shot. The three victims were rushed to a hospital, where Akash and Rishabh were declared dead while Krish received treatment.

Authorities received a PCR call at approximately 8:30 p.m., alerting them of the shooting. On arrival, police found the scene stained with blood and began investigations. According to Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam, preliminary findings suggest that five rounds were fired.

Statements from the family indicate that personal enmity may have motivated the crime. Akash’s wife claimed she recognized the assailants and noted a longstanding property dispute between her family and the attackers.

Akash’s brother, Yogesh, further alleged that the family had been falsely implicated in a previous altercation with the suspects. He claimed that the accused had staged a shooting at their own residence and then filed a complaint against Akash’s family.

Yogesh also accused the police of deleting video evidence from their phones in that earlier incident, complicating their defense.

Police confirmed that they are treating the case as one of personal enmity and are recording the statements of the family to clarify the nature of the dispute. Further investigation is underway to apprehend the suspects and examine any links to previous altercations between the two families.